I.Your fans consider it immortal – the legendary Junkers Ju52 from the Lufthansa Berlin Foundation. Built in 1936, it has flown over 250,000 sightseeing passengers over Germany since 1986. However, in April 2019 Lufthansa surprisingly announced that the classic car was coming to the museum. At the weekend, Aunt Ju arrived at the new home dismantled on five trucks: This is the “Quax-Flieger” association at Paderborn Airport.

Here the famous Junkers with the historical registration D-AQUI can be seen in a hangar as soon as it is completely reassembled. In addition, the club is striving to keep the Ju52 at least rollable. The machine is only loaned to the Quax-Verein, the owner remains the Lufthansa Berlin Foundation. The Quax association members operate numerous vintage aircraft at several airports in Germany and regularly take them into the air. The Ju52 will no longer fly.

As early as the middle of the 2015 flying season, the Ju52 had been grounded for a long time because of a broken central spar. This had to be repaired at great expense. In 2018 the oldie took off again with 16 passenger seats, which to date has completed more than 11,000 flight hours for the Lufthansa Berlin Foundation. Presumably influenced by the crash of a Swiss Ju52 in August 2018 in the Alps with 20 fatalities, Lufthansa decided in 2019 to discontinue its usual financial contribution to the foundation to operate the machine. The flight operations of the Ju52 were no longer possible. The dismantled classic car was stored in a hall in Bremen until now.









The D-AQUI – built at the Junkers works in Dessau – had turbulent times and several rebirths at once. Initially used as a seaplane on floats at what was then Luft Hansa, the Ju went to Norway to the DNL airline after just two months. In 1940 he returned to Luft Hansa, in order to be deployed again with the DNL in Scandinavia after the war. Due to the strenuous use as a cargo aircraft in the salt water of the North Sea, it became necessary to replace the hull of the D-AQUI with that of a better preserved Junkers. The surfaces and tail units of the original were then mounted on these.

As early as 1956, the machine, which was then just 20 years old, faced compulsory retirement for the first time. Fortunately, that was averted. Because a South American aviation company needed a sturdy cargo plane, the parade discipline of a Ju52. Instead of the swimmers, the Ju got wheels mounted again in Quito, Ecuador and flew in the Amazon region. The Ju 52 was sold to the United States in the late 1960s. There she later flew under the name “Iron Annie” in an imaginary German Luftwaffe livery at air shows. Lufthansa officials brought the aircraft back to Germany in the 1980s. A complete overhaul then followed in the Hamburg shipyard of the Kranich-Linie. Just in time for the 50th birthday of D-AQUI and 60 years after the first scheduled flight of the old Luft Hansa, the aircraft was airworthy again in 1986.

But it no longer had original BMW engines, but more easily serviced and more common Pratt & Whitney engines from the United States. Three-blade propellers also made the D-AQUI a bit quieter. Nevertheless, it was immediately recognized by the characteristic flight noise.

For the pilots, flight engineers and cabin crew at Lufthansa, it was always a special privilege to fly the D-AQUI. Because there was neither a computer nor an autopilot on board. Only modern satellite navigation supported the two-man pilot crew in pure visual flight operations. Between the pilots there was always a flight engineer who, just like in the past, was required to operate the Ju52 and was primarily concerned with operating the three piston engines. The waiting time for a pilot to be allowed to fly the D-AQUI was often seven years or more. In addition, Airbus or Boeing experience did not count in the slightest. Instead, the candidate had to prove that he or she was fit in piloting old-fashioned tail-wheel aircraft and in visual flight. Only then was there a chance at all of the coveted cockpit seat in the Ju52.

Of the more than 4800 machines built, including those under license, only one Ju52 from the flying museum La Ferté Alais in France is currently airworthy. But the chances are not bad of being able to experience a Ju52 in the sky in Central Europe relatively soon. One of the three Ju52s of the Swiss Ju-Air that remained after the crash recently changed hands. It is currently being restored, modernized and converted to completely overhauled Pratt & Whitney Wasp radial engines, as used in D-AQUI, for Junkers Flugzeugwerke AG at the Swiss Altenrhein Airport on Lake Constance. This machine will be the first Ju52 ever to have a modern autopilot and an anti-collision warning system on board. If everything goes according to plan, this Junkers could take off again in Switzerland in about two years and then fly in Germany.