Here we are: the first Quartermasters, the Double Cab Pick-Up model from the Grenadier range, are leaving the production line of the automotive company INEOS Automotive in Hambach, France. This event marks an important milestone for the company, which presented the vehicle at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​last July.

The Double Cab Pick-Up Quartermaster is the second model produced by INEOS Automotive, and is characterized by its loading versatility, which surpasses that of the previous Station Wagon version of the Grenadier. This vehicle has been designed to deliver excellent off-road performance, with a ground clearance of 264mm, a wading depth of 800mm and approach, breakover and departure angles that are best in the pick-up category.

Lynn Calder, CEO of INEOS Automotive, said the start of production of the second model line represents an extremely exciting and important moment for the company. First deliveries of the Quartermasters will begin in December in Europe, followed by shipments to other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East. The model is expected to go on sale in North America in early 2024.

The Quartermaster was named in honor of the Army officer responsible for supplying and distributing supplies. This vehicle, with five seats, was developed in parallel with the Station Wagon version and built in the same plant in Hambach, France. Both models share the same box-section ladder frame, rugged rigid axles, a two-speed transfer case and up to three locking differentials.

Available engines include BMW 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder turbocharged petrol or diesel engines paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. The Quartermaster is the largest model in the Grenadier range, with a wheelbase of 3,227 mm, which is 305 mm more than the Station Wagon version. This elongated frame allows for a large and versatile load compartment, capable of supporting up to 760 kg of load and transporting a standard Euro pallet (1,200 mm x 800 mm) without problems.

In the future, INEOS Automotive also plans to launch a chassis cab variant, based on the same chassis as the Quartermaster Cab Pick-Up. This model will be specifically aimed at bodybuilders and commercial vehicle body manufacturers. Production of this variant is scheduled for 2024.

It should be remembered that in January 2021, INEOS Automotive acquired the Hambach production plant from Mercedes-Benz and started the production line of the Grenadier. The company has made major improvements to the plant, including the implementation of a new semi-automated paint shop, a fully automated body shop and a new quality control center. With the start of production of the Quartermasters, INEOS Automotive is preparing to reach new heights in the automotive industry, offering robust and reliable vehicles, designed to face the challenges of off-roading without compromise.