The knockout rounds of the round of 16 of Euro 2020 ended, there were several surprises and several of the favorite candidates to reach the final were defeated, teams such as the Netherlands, Portugal, Croatia, France and Germany, have been left out of the contest.
In this way, the quarterfinals come with more interesting and entertaining clashes with countries that come in a great footballing level.
A Denmark inspired and motivated after the situation that his partner experienced Christian eriksen, surprised the world by beating Wales Gareth Bale, it was a resounding 0-4 with a double of Kasper dolberg and a bit more than Joakim maehle Y Martin Braithwaite.
The Italian team made life difficult and the Autriacos did not leave the easy way for them, they equaled zero goals in the 90 regulation minutes, but in extra time they won 2-1 with goals from Federico Chiesa Y Matteo pessina, while for the Austrians he discounted Sasa kalajdzic.
The first big surprise occurred in this duel, the Netherlands were the favorites of the key, but the Czechs impressed with their good football and with goals from Tomas Holes Y Patrick Schick they beat the Dutch 0-2.
In a compromise that seemed relatively even, the Portuguese team sought, but the collective work of the Belgians made them take the lead 1-0 with a goal from Thorgan Hazard and that was enough to advance to the next round.
In a goal fair match, the Spanish team got their ticket to the next round, but not without first suffering, the own goal of Pedri, made by Unai Simon, It complicated the game at the end and they had to go to overtime, after equaling 3-3 in the regulation 90 minutes, where they would wake up and beat the Croats 3-5.
The elimination of France at the hands of Switzerland was perhaps the surprise of the round of 16 phase, the current world champion looked like the favorite to win the trophy, in the regular match they equaled 3-3, it seemed that the Gauls would have their pass without inconvenience, but they came back for the tie and sent to the extension.
Later in the penalty charges, Mbappe he missed his call and thus Switzerland won 5-4 in the penalty shootout.
In a duel of reserved predictions, the England team beat Germany 2-0 with goals from Raheem Sterling Y Harry kane. In this way, the Germans ended the Age of Joachim low.
Sweden and Ukraine drew 1-1 in the 90 minutes with goals from Oleksandr Zinchenko Y Emil forsberg, so they went to overtime and everything was defined in the second part of the complementary with a score of Artem Dovbyk for 1-2 in favor of Ukraine.
Switzerland vs Spain; Friday, July 2 at 6:00 p.m. in Spain.
Belgium vs Italy; Friday, July 2 at 9:00 p.m. in Spain.
Czech Republic vs Denmark; Saturday, July 3 at 6:00 p.m. in Spain.
Ukraine vs England; Saturday, July 3 at 9:00 p.m. in Spain.
