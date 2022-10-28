Twenty-five years ago, in October 1997, Ensemble Studios surprised the world with the launch of age of empiresa real-time strategy title for computers where it was possible to choose twelve civilizations in a playable timeline of 3,000 years.

During the beginning of this saga, microsoft was in charge of its distribution and in 2001 it decided to acquire the studio in question, but its existence did not last more than eight years when its termination was announced, after the completion of the development of halo wars.

age of empires managed to become a benchmark in the entertainment industry, selling more than 25 million units between its four main and multiple deliveries spinoffhighlighting: Age of Mythology, Age of Mythology: The Titans, Age of Empires: The Age of Kings Y Age of Empires: Mythologies.

The iconic franchise has positioned itself as a benchmark in its genre, for offering a large-scale historical context and for continuously innovating the processes related to the artificial intelligenceallowing to promote a more fluid gameplay and avoiding cheating actions.

In the last decade, age of empires had received several definitive editions, but it was not until a year ago that microsoft decided to strongly promote this intellectual property again, with the debut of the fourth part, which had renewed graphics and was very well received by critics.

To commemorate its silver anniversary, the Redmond tech giant announced that Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition prepare your landing Xbox Series X|S Y GamePass on January 31, 2023, while Age of Empires IV will do the same throughout that year.

Such conversions will be compatible with both the control of home consoles as with keyboard Y mousewithout leaving aside that there will be cross-play between different platforms to generate a more inclusive experience, according to current trends.

As if that were not enough, he showed up Age of Mythology Retoldthe return of the classic spinoff that will have a remastering to celebrate its greatness in style. It is to be expected that it will first make its arrival on personal computers and later on systems Xbox.

Currently, microsoft is enjoying a good moment and is giving new life to iconic sagas in its business portfolio, just as it has done with age of empires and with the future free update of Fallout 4hinting that this practice will continue and will serve to appeal to nostalgia and bet on the most recent generations of gamers.

