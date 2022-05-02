Will Byles – director of The Quarry – explained that the game will include a feature known as “Death Rewind“, which will allow you to undo an error that led to the player’s death.

Like other Supermassive Games games, in The Quarry there will be the possibility to have the characters die, voluntarily or not. In this new game, however, a new mechanic will be included that allows you to cancel a certain number of deathsbut only from the second game onwards (or from the first if you buy the Deluxe Edition) and for a limited number of times.

“Death Rewind is a retry mechanic that unlocks after completing the story, or if you purchase the Deluxe Edition of the game,” he explains. Byles. “You are essentially granted three” lives “which allow you to avoid the death of a character at the cost of one of the lives. You will be brought back to the moment you made a critical choice that led to the character’s death, so you can a different choice “.

Byles also explained that The Quarry takes approx 10 hours of gameplay, depending on the player. “The game is also designed to be highly replayable, as we think many will want to take alternative routes and make different choices. If you are looking to experience every permutation of The Quarry story, you will find yourself playing for a long time!”

The longevity of the game is not in question, especially considering there will be 186 endings. It will be necessary to understand how they will be managed and how different they will be from each other.