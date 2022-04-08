A few weeks ago, the development studio Supermassive Games has announced its latest project for consoles and PC, the horror title The Quarry.

The game will be aimed at both gamers and those who want to enjoy the narrative experience. This is where Movie Mode comes into play, the name of which already makes it clear what it is. It will in fact be possible to transform The Quarry into a real movie. To reveal how it works is IGN with a gameplay video that shows this option.

Players will essentially be able to adjust various parameters individually. You can adjust how individual characters behave in stressful situations or at dangerous times. The way they express themselves in dialogue or react in combat can also be changed for each character individually. Below you can take a look at the video.

We remind you that The Quarry will be available on June 10 on PC, Xbox Series X / S, PS5, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Source: PSU