The Quarry: unveiled the first minutes of what promises to be another interactive film, directly from the creators of the excellent Until Dawn, a title that still remains a milestone of the genre today.

Surviving a nightmare night in which nine tutors from a summer camp meet will not be easy at all: in fact, there are monsters and no-holds-barred challenges to hunt down our teachers.

The choices that the player will be called upon to perform will revolve around the survival (or death) of one or more charactersobviously this will change the possible implications of the story, actually leading to different endings and thus allowing an interesting re-playability.

The facial expressions of the protagonists are treated to the utmost of the details, this cannot be said of the objects that appear around the protagonists, which are less cared for than the subject itself. Max, Laura and Trevis will be the protagonists of these first thirty minutes of play.

Check out the first 30 MINUTES of gameplay from Until Dawn’s spiritual successor The Quarry, taken from the game’s prologue. https://t.co/ZWKGHs2DJL pic.twitter.com/woBL2m6AKU – IGN (@IGN) April 5, 2022

Having discovered the first three protagonists, already from the early stages we will be called to make choices that will immediately influence the unfolding of the plot: at the level of vision, the choices such as the answers to the questions will appear on the screen mainly on the right side, giving way to choose calmly the answers, being able to keep an eye on the game scene will allow us to make our own considerations and choose (not immediately) the most appropriate answer.

Some game sessions will instead promote shortcuts such as quick time event che will ask us to press on the fly one or more buttons to avoid impact with an object while running or speeding in the car at full speed or situations will arise in which a quick response changes the attitude of those in front of us and consequently opens up to different lines of dialogue, whether possible or not.

