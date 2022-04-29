The development studio Supermassive Games announced that The Quarryhis new horror adventure, has entered the Gold phase. Then the development of the final version is considered finished and the game is ready to print and hit the market.

The Quarry will be published by 2K Games and will be playable on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PS4 and PS5. As previously announced, it will be available for all platforms starting June 10, 2022.

The Quarry is a kind of spiritual sequel to Until Dawn, which it seems it could easily have been a sequel. There is talk of a game with many endings, which aims to reproduce the atmosphere of the first success of Supermassive Games.

Let’s read the official description:

As the sun sets on the last day of summer camp, the tutors at Hackett’s Quarry throw a party for fun. No children. No adults. No rules.



Things quickly take a turn for the worse.

Pursued by blood-soaked individuals and something far more sinister, the boys find themselves in an unpredictable night of terror. Chattering and flirting give way to life and death decisions, while relationships meld or crumble under the stress of unimaginable choices.



Play as the nine tutors in a gripping cinematic experience, where every decision forms your unique story among a myriad of possibilities. Each character can be the star of the show, or die before dawn.

How will your story proceed?

YOUR STORY, THEIR DESTINY

Will you have the courage to open the hatch? Will you investigate the cries coming from the forest? Will you save your friends or will you desperately run for cover? Every choice, big or small, writes your story and decides who will live to tell it.

AN INCREDIBLE CINEMATOGRAPHIC EXPERIENCE

State-of-the-art facial capture, cinematic lighting and incredible acting rehearsals by an iconic cast of Hollywood talent bring the horrors of Hackett’s Quarry to life in a heart-pounding adventure.

ENJOY THE TERROR WITH YOUR FRIENDS

Put your hopes on up to 7 friends online, with players invited to watch and vote on key decisions, and create your own story! Alternatively, you can always have a horror-themed party, playing together in the local co-op mode where each player chooses a tutor and controls their actions.

CUSTOMIZE THE EXPERIENCE

Modifiable difficulty levels in each game element allow any type of player to appreciate the horror. But if you’d rather watch than play, movie mode lets you enjoy The Quarry as if it were a TV series. Select the way you want the story to unfold, relax and munch on popcorn between scare and scare!