In the latest IGN preview of The Quarrythe new horror with a strong emphasis on the narrative of Supermassive Games, more details have been revealed about a particular mode present in the game called Movie Modewhich allows players to live the experience as if it were a real movietaking any gameplay mechanics out of the equation.

According to what was explained by the IGN editorial team, in this mode there is no gameplay element and once the game is started we simply have to choose the “everyone lives” or “everyone dies” option, depending on our mood. Once this is done, we can very well turn off the controller, relax and experience The Quarry as if it were a movie, without our direct intervention being necessary.

The Quarry, official image

However, in case you want to have more control over the narration, the “Director’s Chair” option is available, thanks to which you can choose between various behavioral presets that the protagonists of The Quarry will adopt during the course of the game. For example, we will be able to decide if Nick will behave “composed” or “agitated” in dangerous situations or if Laura in conversations will be “understanding” or “inconsistent”, thus creating unique situations and stories every time.

We remind you that The Quarry will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One and PC starting from June 10, 2022. IGN also recently released a 30-minute gameplay video of the new Supermassive Games game.