Real Madrid will not change its plan for this market even if Nacho leaves: there will be no signings. The withdrawal would occur in one of the demarcations where they have the most hopes right now in the club when they look at the quarry.

One name stands out above the rest: Pablo Ramón (Mallorca, 2001). A strong bet was made on him in January 2019 to get ahead of other big clubs, including Barcelona. At just 18 years old, the central defender had already played two Cup games (against Valladolid) becoming the first player of the XXI century to have minutes with the first team of Mallorca.

He landed in Valdebebas with Xavi Sintes, a Mallorca midfielder. The operation for both was around 1.2 million euros, although a large part of that transfer was by Pablo Ramón (his clause was 800,000 euros, although Madrid and Mallorca reached an agreement). The transfer was closed in January 2019, but it remained on loan on the island until the end of that course. It was not until the start of this 2019-20 when the Madrid shirt was donned for the first time. This year he has been indisputable in Youth A, a team with which he has been proclaimed champion of the Youth League.

In that tournament he shared the center of the defense with Víctor Chust, another of the centrals that stand out in the quarry. He is one year older (born in 2000) and is one of the castillistas who reinforced the Juvenil in the Youth League (three players one year older are allowed to play). He arrived in 2012 from Valencia and has always stood out, although last season he suffered a slowdown in his career (only nine games with Castilla). In 2019 he was proclaimed European Under-19 champion with Spain, although he also lost his position there (Eric García and Hugo Guillamón were the starters). Despite this, at Madrid they have a lot of faith in him.

The third name is Álvaro Carrillo, another Youth League champion, although this opportunity would come too soon. Born in 2002, he is 18 years old and the next year will still be Junior. He came to Madrid (from Murcia, his hometown team) in 2015. Rafa Marín is the same age as Carrillo, a 1.90m central defender. who landed from Sevilla in 2016 and whom Zidane has called on some occasion to train with the first team.

Outside the quarry there is a name marked in red: Dayot Upamecano (21 years old). The French central Leipzig is the great objective, although his signing will not be attempted until 2021.

In addition, Madrid also has hopes placed on Jesús Vallejo (on loan to Granada) and on Javi Sánchez (they sold only 50% of their rights to Valladolid because they trust their progression). Therefore, in Madrid they have plenty of alternatives to replace Nacho, either with canteranos, with loans or going to the market.