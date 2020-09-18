The quarry of Madrid yesI gave the club some Benefits what have they allowed save the club’s financial summer. With the sales of Reguilón Tottenham (today Friday it will be made official after passing the medical examination in Valdebebas yesterday), Achraf to Inter, Oscar Rodriguez to Sevilla, Javi sanchez to Valladolid, Baeza to Celta, and Dani gomez and Of fruits to the Levante, the Madrid has received in their coffers 95.5 million euros. Given that the cost of transfers has been zero (Odegaard, Lunin and Odriozola have returned free from their assignments to Real Sociedad, Oviedo and Bayern Munich, respectively), it can be stated that Those almost 100 million that have come into cash cwith the homegrown players will allow the entity to face in the summer 2021 the ambitious operation that must bring Mbappé to Madrid.

Signing the French star, despite the fact that in 2021 he will only have one year left on his contract with PSG, it will be very expensive and complicated due to the toughness of Al-Khelaifi to negotiate the march of its stars. Verratti, Rabiot and Neymar can attest to this. But with only twelve months of contract ahead and the possibility that he can negotiate the Parisian star with whoever he wants from January 1, 2022 to go free to the destination of his choice, in Madrid they believe that PSG will end up accessing sit at the table to agree on a reasonable starting price for Kylian.

The fact is that 40 million euros that Achraf has left in the Bernabéu piggy bank (it was a Conte express request in view of his great performance in Dortmund) the 30 have joined than will leave Reguilón. Mourinho telephoned him personally to convey his faith in his chances with Spurs. He will not play the Champions, but yes the Europa League. Also, Regi He will have a plus if he can help Tottenham to qualify for the Champions League of the 2021-22 season. With Sevilla he has already achieved it this year, apart from winning the Europa League against Inter.

The important is that Reguilón has gotten away withl get it included in your transfer contract a buyback clause, given that his priority was to leave the door open upon his return to the Bernabéu. “His dream is succeed in the club of your life and in the future Bernabéu, which is going to be the best stadium in the world, “a source close to the youth squad told AS.

The point is that despite the crude economic crisis generated because of the pandemic, Madrid will have liquidity to face his great strategic bet for the next decade: sign Mbappé. PSG will ask between 130-150 million for Kylian. The quarry will cover a good part of that outlay.

Real Madrid sales this summer Player Destination € M Achraf Inter 40 Reguilón Tottenham 30 Oscar Rodriguez Seville fifteen Javi sanchez Valladolid 3 Dani gomez I raised 2.5 Of fruits I raised 2.5 Baeza Celtic 2.5 TOTAL 95.5

Mariano may be the next to leave the club more money

Despite the fact that this summer’s collection with the homegrown players has already been very successful (almost 100 million as reflected in this attached table), the matter can improve even more if the club manages to convince Mariano Díaz to accept any of the offers he has, Given the Zidane does not have him not even for the bench. Mariano, who is now on leave after having undergone surgery for tonsillitis, rejected a good offer from Benfica a week ago by declining to ask for a net five million token. In Transfermarkt is now valued at 13 million, an affordable amount. But the problem is that your annual salary it shoots up up to 4.5. If he does not accept to lower himself, the token will remain to spend another blank year …