Announced with a tweet just yesterday, The Quarrythe spiritual successor of Until Dawnhas officially entered the Gold phase, ahead of its release in just over a month, on June 10, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S | X.

The tweet, which shows a very short gif with one of the game’s scenes, is accompanied by the caption that reads “The Quarry is officially in the GOLD phase and we are extremely proud of our team. In six weeks we will reach Hackett’s Quarry together with 2K ”.

This is an important test for Supermassive Games, which has already released various details about the game, such as the impressive number of endings and the “Movie Mode”, which will give the possibility to choose between three modes: all live, all die or Director’s Chair. while the first two are fairly self-explanatory, the “director’s chair” mode will give players the opportunity to change the behavior of characters in specific situations, offering various possibilities.

