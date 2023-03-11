A 43-year-old man, originally from Naples, turned himself in a few hours after the crime of the Roman chef Emanuele Costa

Shock and desperation in Rome yesterday evening, Friday 10 March, for news that spread and threw many people into despair. Emanuel Constanceknown by all as Chef Manuel Costa, was found lifeless inside his car, parked a few meters from his restaurant, the Osteria degli Artisti, in the Esquiline district.

Some locals heard screams and then gunshots weapon and, for this reason, they immediately alerted the authorities.

The police, who promptly arrived on the spot, found Emanuele Costa, 41-year-old Roman cookinside his car. On his body there were gunshot wounds, precisely, which had already decreed his death.

The events took place in via Germano Sommeiller, in the Esquiline district of the capital. At number 8 of that street the victim had a restaurant, the Artists’ Tavernwell known and renowned throughout the city.

The restaurant and the chef himself had become famous especially during the pandemic period. During those difficult months, the man had let it be known that he would personally bring a plate of carbonara or amatriciana to those in financial difficulty.

Costanza was also the cousin of Floriana Secondi, competitor of the first edition of Big Brother.

Emanuele Costanza’s killer has turned himself in

Near the body of Chef Costa was also found one pistolthe one used for the crime.

The agents of the Rome mobile team carried out all the reliefs of the case and immediately set out to find the person responsible for this heinous act.

A few hours later, the searches ended when a 43-year-old man originally from Naples, such Fabio Giacciohanded himself over to the authorities independently and confessed to what he had done shortly before.

The man would have said that he had taken the life of Emanuele Costa at the height of a quarrel. At the moment there is no other news about it.

The investigators are now investigating to clarify the dynamic of what happened and to understand what kind of relationship there was between the two. Updates on this tragic event will follow.