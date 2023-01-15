Rome, killed by her ex-partner in front of a restaurant: the reconstruction

The argument that began in the restaurant, the escape to the bathroom, the shooting in the street: this is what happened in the Appio-Tuscolano district in Rome on the evening of Friday 13 January when Martina Scialdone, a 35-year-old lawyer, was killed with a shot by his former partner, 61-year-old Costantino Bonaiuti.

As reconstructed from The RepublicMartina Scialdone and Costantino Bonaiuti, the met at the “Brado” restaurant, in viale Amelia 42, for a clarifying meeting after a relationship that lasted a couple of years and ended a few months ago.

“Martina I saw her being born, everyone was unhappy with her love story, but she too understood that it was not going well and did not want to reconnect it” said a neighbor of the 35-year-old’s family.

The two have dinner together, then, once the bill is paid, they stay at the table where a lively discussion ensues. The 35-year-old takes refuge in the bathroom, the man, according to some of her testimonies, chases her and punches her door, urging her to leave.

One of the owners of the restaurant, Christian Catania, denies the news that the two were asked to leave by the staff of the local to discuss outside.

“We called the police already during the initial argument and asked the girl if she wanted to stay in the club. She said everything was ok and went out to leave: we didn’t kick anyone out.”

Martina leaves the room and, about twenty meters from the restaurant, she is shot in the chest by a gunshot fired by Bonaiuti, who has a regular firearms license for sporting use.

“I heard the cries of the patrons of the club and realized that he had shot her. He shot her in front of me, but I only heard the shot which at first glance I thought was a firecracker, but soon after I heard the cries of the customers of the club and I understood seeing the woman on the ground outside the club who had shot her ” is the account provided by a witness a The Republic.

“The killer even walked past me after he shot her, but I didn’t know it happened at the time. Only later did I realize that the man who passed in front of me was the one he had shot earlier. He walked away walking fast,” added the man, a homeless man who lives on a bench just in front of the restaurant.

Martina, still alive, tried to drag herself back inside the club before dying in the arms of her brother who had meanwhile rushed to the scene of the murder.

The killer, an engineer who worked for ENAV and trade unionist for Assivolo, in the meantime returned to his apartment in Fidene, where he was subsequently arrested by the police.