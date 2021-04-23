The coronavirus pandemic gives no truce in chili, despite its advanced vaccination plan and the quarantine that has been in force for almost a month for 90% of the population. The numbers of infections continue to rise and the intensive care rooms are at the limit.

This Friday it was reported that in the last 24 hours there were 7,525 new infections and 109 deaths from covid-19.

But although Chile has one of the processes of vaccination most successful in the world with more than 7.8 million people inoculated with the first dose (slightly less than 50% of the population if one takes into account that the country has almost 20 million inhabitants), and at least 35% have already received the second dose, it was not possible to stop the advance of Covid-19 and the health system is saturated.

Chile, in addition, has been fulfilling a strict quarantine in its most important urban centers, with almost a month of massive quarantine.

Currently, Chile has more than 1.15 million accumulated cases of coronavirus infections since the beginning of the pandemic and more than 25,500 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, the more than 7,500 cases represent the highest figure recorded in the course of the week. The national rate of positivity, which is the number of Covid-19 infections detected for every 100 PCR tests that are carried out, yielded a figure of 10.1% after about 70 thousand tests were carried out in one day.

A vaccination center in Santiago de Chile, days ago. Photo: AFP

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), to consider the pandemic controlled, the positivity rate should give less than 5% for two consecutive weeks so that, according to epidemiological criteria, one can speak of a decrease in the contagion curve and therefore greater control over this situation.

Overflowing hospitals

Chile is going through critical moments during this second wave of coronavirus. For about a month (the same time that the strict quarantine has been in its territory), the situation of the pandemic worsened after the summer holidays, and all this led to a consequent collapse of the health system.

Today its health institutions present a occupancy above 96%, which are levels of saturation never before seen in Chile.

In the last 24 hours the number of patients in Intensive Care Units (ICU) was 3,391, one of the highest figures ever recorded. And this is only leaving 226 beds available in units of this type.

According to Eduardo Undurraga, researcher in public health and academic at the School of Government of the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, “most regions increase their level of occupation compared to the previous week and the regions with the highest population show saturation levels, which seriously limits the possibility of interregional transfers. “

But not even the determinations by the Chilean authorities taken almost a month ago where a strict quarantine was ruled seem to put a brake on the overwhelming advance of the virus.

The Chlle Health Minister, Enrique Paris, received this Friday a shipment of vaccines from the Covax mechanism. Photo: DPA

Quarantine and vaccination.



At first, the quarantine affected 83% of the inhabitants, to later include 90% of confined people due to the increase in the numbers of infections including its capital, Santiago de Chile.

The government of Sebastián Piñera is betting on mass vaccination. Chile has received more than 15 million doses of vaccines, mostly from the Chinese Sinovac laboratory. Although those of the Pfizer / BioNTech laboratory have also been applied.

This Friday the country also received the first shipment of vaccines from the Covax mechanism, the platform promoted by the WHO, a batch from the AstraZeneca laboratory, which adds to the 15.8 million vaccines it has already received from Pfizer and Sinovac.

The cargo landed in the country with 158,000 doses, which will be administered in its entirety as the first dose to women over 55 and men over 18, explained the Minister of Health, Enrique Paris.

“This is a very important day as we are giving a signal of global solidarity in the fight against covid-19,” added the minister.

