To put it simply, our world is divided into two worlds. On the one hand we have the world of our reality, the one we see every day, the macroscopic world and, on the other, we have the infinitely small world, let’s say invisible to the eyes; a world that would not exist if we could not observe it with technical advances. It is about the microscopic world.

It is here, where chance exists as an intrinsic right of all the particles that inhabit this invisible world. For the same reason, chance does not exist in the world of our reality. If chance exists, it would be the effect of our ignorance.

Because the cause of a coin thrown in the air to land on its head, or on its tail, does not depend on chance, but on a series of factors that are directly related to the parameters of its toss. If we study these parameters we can predict which way the coin will fall. The same happens with roulette, misnamed game of chance, since, if the ball stops at a specific number, we can repeat the same number on the next spin as long as we repeat the movement of the roulette wheel under identical conditions.

With this, quantum physics establishes that chance only exists in the scientific world of particles, there where the notion of probabilities of the infinitely small is different from that of the world of our reality. To give another example, if Newton’s apple were a quantum fruit, it would not fall under gravity, but if it fell, it would not fall twice in a row in the same place, but the place where it would fall would be determined by a whim of chance.

These things seemed far-fetched to Einstein. For this reason, he had a well-known controversy with the Danish physicist Niels Henrik David Bohr; a discussion known as “The Bohr-Einstein Debate.” In one of their disputes, Einstein claimed that, if it were nature as his Danish colleague claimed, he would rather have dedicated himself to being a dealer in a casino than a physical one.

Einstein was very critical of the quantum postulates, especially with the one that ensures that the world of particles is governed by random laws, in such a way that when we observe a particle, what we are doing is changing its behavior.

The division between the world of the real and the world of particles does not exist for quantum theory

However, the most curious thing is that the division that we made at the beginning between the world of the real and the world of particles does not exist for quantum theory, that is, there are no borders between the macroscopic and the microscopic world.

These issues that are complex at first glance, can be understood in a simple way thanks to a comic signed by the scientific popularizer Laurent Schafer and entitled Quantix (Alliance). A didactic work where Schafer tells us about the daily life of a family.

Through his ingenious vignettes we discover how easy it is to learn everything that is presented as a matter of an unknown dimension. The Theory of Relativity, The Theory of Strings or The Paradox of the Twins become extremely funny subjects. To say the least, Schafer manages to familiarize us with Heinsenberg, Hawking and even with Schrödinger’s cat.

Underneath its comic book aspect there is a work of scientific scope that should be included as a textbook in schools. In short, one of those publications that get us to learn physics while having fun.

