He Seville FC It will lose a total of nine players during the next March break. International appointments return and a large number of Sevillists have been awarded for their performance in this last stretch of the season. This is the case of NYLAND, GUDELJ, SOW, VARGAS, LUKEBKIO, AGUMÉ, KIKE SALAS, JUANLUA SÁNCHEZ AND STANIS IDUMBO. However, there were up to thirteen players pending their bags, since Akor Adams and Ejuke They had entered Nigeria’s pre -prelist, like José Ángel Carmona With Luis de la Fuente. In addition, Badé was being a regular in the Deschamps list, but this time has not been summoned.

García Pimienta Carmona’s non -call regretted last Friday with the Spanish team: «I think LaLiga for me is the best of all and there are national players who have a lot of level. I was special illusion CALL IN CARMONA PRELIST. Despite his youth I think he is doing a sensational campaign. He has earned being in the Prelist. How is very young You will continue learning and improving. I wish in the next Young people and level we have in the template «.

Santi Denia’s call

However, there are other young players from the Seville quarry that will leave with their selections. This is the case of Juanlu, Kike and Idumbo. Of the three, only the central has a record of the first team, an award that the club decided to grant after renewing it last December. Morón de la Frontera extended his contract until 2029 and has settled in the initial eleven of the Catalan coach making a couple with Badé.

This is the second call that enters the plans of Santi Denia For the Spanish Sub 21 National Team. His first inclusion in the list was during last November and played 47 minutes distributed in two games.









On this occasion, it will accompany you again Juanlu. The Montequinto is a regular to the calls of the Spanish team from the Sub 16. The canterano does not yet count for the first team file and is negotiating his renewal with Sevilla. The club has promised the number 16, which would inherit Jesús Navas. The Sevillista stood out for his participation with Spain during the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

In this way, both Sevillista youth will be in the two friendly games that Spain sub 21 He will play before the selections of the Czech Republic and Germany. Duels that will take place on Friday, March 21, at 7.30 pm, before the Czechs at the Francisco Artésco de Lorca stadium, while on Tuesday, March 25, at 8:30 p.m., he will do so before the Teutons in the city of Darmstadt.

Idumbo, ten months later

For its part, Stanis idumbo It has been called by the sub 21 team of Belgium for the friendly duels that it will play before Andorra and Sweden In Valencia preparatories for the euro sub 21. This is the second call of the end with the Belgian sub 21, although the player has been a regular in the lower ranks of this combined.

The Sevillista was first summoned last June, although he did not play any minute. Idumbo had not entered any list during this seasonbut he has returned ten months later after accumulating a good handful of minutes with the first team of Sevilla. The Belgian replaced Ejuke at the left end during his drop. However, the arrival of Rubén Vargas in January again, although in the last two days he has been able to enjoy a few minutes again.