Deputy Mayor Rakova announced the winners of the grant competition “Moscow is a good city”

In Moscow, 90 non-profit organizations (NPOs) will receive government grants as part of the “Moscow is a Good City” competition. Almost a third of the contestants participated in it for the first time, 12 percent of them became winners. Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development, spoke about this.

According to her, from 2023, 90 winners of the contest will start implementing initiatives that will help improve the quality of life of about 30,000 citizens.

“In total, 484 applications of NCOs passed the expert assessment and more than 1.5 thousand examinations were carried out. We received a lot of interesting and relevant projects, many of which received well-deserved high scores. Competition among NGOs has greatly increased, the quality of applications has improved significantly,” the deputy mayor noted.

High results became possible thanks to the preparation at the School of grants. Its participants had the opportunity to get acquainted with the intricacies of project design and features of the current year.

400,000,000rubles made up the grant fund of the competition

“Large” grants – from 5 to 10 million rubles – were received by 29 NGOs. About 204 million rubles will be allocated for them. Among the winners there are such organizations as ROOI “Joy”, ANO “House of Friends”, “Doctor Lisa’s Fair Help”, “Second Wind” charity foundation and others.

“Average” grants – from 1 to 5 million rubles for a total amount of over 184 million – will be received by 48 organizations. The best results were shown by the charitable foundations “Victoria”, “House with a Lighthouse”, “Best Friends”, the National Health Development Fund, dealing with the donation of blood and its components, the Danilovtsy movement with a project to attract teenagers to social volunteering and other metropolitan NGOs.

“Small” grants – up to 1 million rubles – will be issued by 13 NGOs. The total amount of support for these projects is 12 million rubles. Among the winners are the charitable foundations Kindness and the House of the Deaf and Blind.

The “Moscow is a Good City” grant competition has been held since 2019. The organizer is the Department of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the City of Moscow. In four years, 464 NGOs became winners, which were provided with 1.6 billion rubles.