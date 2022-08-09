Hessa bint Issa Bu Humaid, Minister of Community Development and Chairperson of the Quality of Life Council, affirmed that the concept of quality of life has become part of the daily targeted reality for a more stable society and aspiration for a bright future.

She said that the value of the human being on the land of the UAE has been consolidated since the establishment of the union at the hands of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul… and took a growing trend under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him.

This came during her Excellency chairing the second meeting of the Quality of Life Council, which was held at the Dubai Future Foundation building, in the presence and participation of the council’s member authorities. .

She pointed out that the country is living in an atmosphere of rapid transformational projects whose results and objectives focus on developing and activating the concept of quality of life, especially in light of the great interest of our wise leadership in the quality of life of the individual and society and the keenness of the UAE government to create an environment worthy of our country’s global standing in terms of its keenness to provide an integrated value system Along with a decent living and a bright future.

During the meeting, the Federal Youth Authority reviewed the state’s efforts to invest in people through a report that includes the privileges and services provided by the state to improve the quality of life of the individual and youth in various sectors.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure also reviewed the applications and practices of quality of life and the most prominent existing projects in the field of energy, housing and transportation.

The Ajman Statistics and Competitiveness Center reviewed the fourth edition of the Child Happiness Study in Ajman, as well as the social experiments that were implemented to support this study and the improvement initiatives that have been worked on in the emirate.

The National Program for Happiness and Quality of Life focused on the latest developments in the indicators of the quality of life strategy, represented by the design of a strategic indicator at the national level, “the progress indicator in quality of life”, in coordination with the government performance team at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, to be measured through the national quality of life questionnaire.

The meeting concluded with a review of the National Program for Happiness and Quality of Life, the latest developments related to the National Quality of Life Questionnaire, the current procedures for analyzing the results and the steps to be taken in the coming period.