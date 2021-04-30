A study published in the scientific journal Nature Communications has revealed a unique quality in dolphins: they are able to learn the characteristic ‘names’ or whistles of their closest companions. This trait indicates that it is an animal with the concept of belonging to a group, something that was believed exclusively human.

Now this research, conducted by four scientists at Shark Bay (Australia), provides evidence to the idea that dolphins they developed large brains to handle complex social environments.

Degrees of cooperation

Thus, it could be distinguished that move in groups with different levels of cooperation. The first circle, called de first order, it is made up of one or two mates and they look for fertile females. In the second order, the group is expanded to up to 14 specimens and they are usually to defend themselves against rival groups, and they can even ally with each other and help each other in the face of great threats.

The alliances of the second degree can last decades. Therefore, experts suggest that the key to its survival lies in the unique and unrepeatable whistle of each dolphin. These are animals that can remember the whistles of others, similar to how humans do with people’s names.

Cooperative investment

Stephanie King, principal investigator of the project, explained that “in the 90% of the experiments, the dolphins that heard whistles from members of their alliance second order immediately turned to the loudspeaker. These cetaceans have a social conception of belonging to a group based more on cooperative investment how friendly they are. “