new Delhi: The quality of air in Delhi reached ‘very poor’ level on Tuesday. Elements of pollution have accumulated in the air due to low wind speed and temperature. For the first time in this season, the quality of air has become so bad. Experts have warned that if air pollution in Delhi-NCR increases, then corona cases can also increase. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the air quality in Delhi-NCR has deteriorated due to increase in incidents of stubble burning in nearby areas of Punjab, Haryana and Pakistan. In Delhi on Tuesday at 9:30 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded 304, which falls in the “very poor” category. The 24-hour average AQI on Monday was 261, the worst since February. This average was recorded at 216 on Sunday and 221 on Saturday.

How much AQI was in which areaThe

AQI 380 in Delhi’s Wazirpur, 355 in Vivek Vihar and 349 in Jahangirpuri, where the highest pollution levels were recorded. It is noteworthy that AQI up to 0-50 is ‘good’, 51- 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101- 200 is ‘moderate’, 201-300 is ‘bad’, 301-400 is ‘very poor’ and 401-500 is up. Considered ‘serious’.

Why pollution is increasingThe

A senior scientist of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee said that the deterioration in air quality could be due to low wind speed and low temperature, due to which pollutants have started accumulating in the air. He said, “The incidence of stubble burning has increased in neighboring states as well. Also ventilation index is low. The ventilation index is the speed at which pollutants can spread. A ventilation index of less than 6000 sqm per second with an average speed of less than 10 km per hour of wind is adverse to the scattering of pollutants.

According to CPCB data, the PM10 level in Delhi-NCR was 300 micrograms per cubic meter at 9 am. PM10 levels below 100 micrograms per cubic meter are considered safe in India. PM10 is a microscopic design with a diameter of 10 micrometers, which goes through the lungs into the lungs. It is very dangerous for health. These reactions are in the form of dust, particles etc. PM2.5 levels were recorded at 129 micrograms per cubic meter. PM2.5 levels up to 60 micrograms per cubic meter are considered safe. PM2.5 are fine particles that can also enter the bloodstream.

According to photographs taken by NASA’s artificial satellite, large-scale fires were seen burning near Amritsar and Ferozepur in Punjab and Patiala, Ambala and Kaithal in Haryana. According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum wind speed was 4 kilometers per hour on Tuesday morning. Low temperatures and steady winds affect the air quality and help in the accumulation of pollutants close to the ground.

Experts warn- epidemic can be dangerous due to increasing pollution

Experts have warned that due to poor air quality in Delhi-NCR, air pollution may increase the Kovid-19 epidemic. Air pollution has become a serious problem for Delhi.

Delhi government started ‘War against pollution‘

This year the Delhi government has launched a massive anti-air pollution campaign “War Against Pollution”, which is headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Environment Minister Gopal Rai. A “Green War Room” has been set up with a 10-member expert team at the Delhi Secretariat to monitor the steps being taken to tackle high levels of air pollution in winter. The Environment Department has also taken stern action against those who violate the dust control norms. The government is also going to start spraying “Pusa Bio-decomposer” solution on paddy fields in the national capital on Tuesday. Experts say that it can convert crop residue into compost in 15 to 20 days and in this way the straw can be prevented from burning, through which air pollution can be reduced.