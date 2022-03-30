In an epic definition, Africa resolved its five representatives in the World Cup in November after the rematches where, except for the win against Morocco, suspense reigned. While in Europe they decided two playoff tickets, in Asia the third-round duel prior to the playoff was set and in South America they settled the half place. In the absence of the closure of Concacaf and Oceania, the cups for next Friday’s draw were determined.

In a ‘super Tuesday’ of national team football where more than 50 games played around the world -although half were friendly games or related to other competitions-, the next World Cup began to take shape after seven of the the 12 seats that remained vacant.

Also, in the absence of the two remaining Concacaf tickets being confirmed this Wednesday, March 30, the ticket holders for the draw to be held next Friday in Doha were defined.

In Central America, two and a half tickets will be distributed between the United States, Mexico and Costa Rica, with an advantage for the first two. ‘Los yanquis’ will visit ‘los ticos’ in San José and in order not to go directly to Qatar they should lose by no less than six goals difference, something that is unlikely.

For its part, ‘the Aztecs’ will be local against El Salvador to culminate an irregular journey. One point will be enough to seal the passage to the World Cup and avoid the Repechage in June against a rival from Oceania, which will also be known today after the final of the Qualifiers between the Solomon Islands and New Zealand.

Lewandowski and Cristiano got passage at the expense of Zlatan and the normacedonio dream

The two European play-offs that were played in this March window had winners in matches lacking in uncertainty. However, extra-football seasonings were not absent.

On the one hand, the Portugal of the figures commanded by Cristiano Ronaldo had to take the last step against the humble North Macedonia, executioner of Italy in the previous instance. On the other, the Pole Robert Lewandowski and the Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic had to bid to determine who would get on the plane and who would be relegated to watching the World Cup on television.

In Porto, the Portuguese erased the uncertainty that Italy was unable to remove and dashed the hope of the Norman Cedonians by dint of authority and hierarchy. Two goals from Bruno Fernandes paved the way for Qatar 2022.

It will be the fifth World Cup for Cristiano, the one that will allow him to reach a record that only four other footballers – and soon Lionel Messi too – can hold.

In the duel of gunners, the one who prevailed was Lewandowski, one of the players of the moment. With a goal from him and another from Piotr Zielinski, Poland beat Sweden 2-0 on the road. It will be a new opportunity for the Bayern Munich striker to lead his team to a worthy role in a major competition after not passing the first round in Russia 2018 or the last European Championship.

Africa harbored the emotions of the day

The rematches of the five series had their space last Tuesday, where each one had its seasoning, but, after all, the eliminations of Mohamed Salah in Egypt and Riyad Mahrez in Algeria stand out.

In the first inning, Ghana prevailed in their rivalry against Nigeria in a 1-1 draw in Abuja. After equalizing goalless in the first leg, the ‘Black Stars’ knocked out the ‘Super Eagles’ –a historic player in World Cups- due to the away goal.

Simultaneously, at the Diamniadio Olympics, the main course of the day had Sadio Mané’s Senegal against Salah’s Egypt, repeating the final of the African Cup of Nations played just a month ago, but this time with a ticket to the Cup of the World as a prize.

The ‘Pharaohs’ had to defend the 1-0 obtained in Cairo five days earlier thanks to the goal against Saliou Ciss, but just four minutes later Hamdi Fathi’s own goal leveled the series.

The Egyptians fought the talent of ‘The Lions of Teranga’, but it was finally the goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy who stopped the Senegalese siege. After 120 minutes without uneven the series, once again they had to go to penalties as in the Yaoundé final.

Two deflected shots each – including one from Salah – escalated the tension in the stadium. But Édouard Mendy’s save on Mostafa Mohamed paved the way for Mané to execute the decisive shot to be the hero again and ruin the Egyptian dream for the second time in two months.

In the next turn, in Casablanca, Morocco had no problem to take out the Democratic Republic of Congo 4-1 (they had tied 1-1 in the first match). Meanwhile, in Rades, Tunisia finished goalless against Mali and qualified thanks to a 1-0 first-leg win.

The emotion of the end of the qualifiers was in Blida, where Cameroon came from behind twice against Algeria, who won 1-0 in Douala in the first game. Eric Choupo-Moting at 22 minutes put a draw in the series and took it to extra time.

After the goalkeeper André Onana was the figure and with a controversial goal annulled Islam Slimani, it was Ahmed Touba at 119 who established the 1-1 for the Algerians. However, Karl Toko Ekambi in the fourth minute of addition gave the classification to the ‘Indomitable Lions’.

Peru was left with the average South American square

The ‘Blanquirroja’ took over with joy on Tuesday after beating Paraguay 2-0 to win the Repechage quota to be played in June against the winner of the third round of the AFC: Australia or the United Arab Emirates, who yesterday qualified for that instance after beating the qualified South Korea by the minimum.

Gianluca Lapadula, after five minutes, eradicated any possibility of emotion on the last day of CONMEBOL. Moments from the end of the first stage, Yoshimar Yotún finished the story in Lima.









In this panorama, Chile was eliminated for the second time in a row, not before without adding a new frustration. In Santiago, they fell 2-0 to Uruguay. Meanwhile, in Ciudad de Guayana, Colombia -the other candidate- did their homework by beating Venezuela 1-0, but it was not enough.

With nothing at stake, Brazil did not take its foot off the accelerator and crushed Bolivia 4-0 in La Paz; while Argentina and Ecuador made a boring 1-1 draw. The ‘Verdeamarelha’ and the ‘Albiceleste’ did not complete the Qualifiers since the game between them is pending on the sixth date that was rescheduled, but where only honor will be involved.

The bolillero is ready for the draw

With the victory of Portugal, it was confirmed who will be the ‘head of the series’ for Qatar 2022. The Portuguese join Qatar -for being the host-, Belgium, Brazil, France, Argentina, England and Spain.

In the second ciborium, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Uruguay are the heavyweight candidates to form ‘the group of death’. There will also be Croatia, Switzerland, the United States and Mexico, when the latter two secure their passage.

In the third are Iran, Japan, Serbia, Canada, South Korea, Senegal, Poland and Morocco. While in the last one are Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Ghana, Tunisia, Cameroon and the three places that are still vacant waiting for the playoffs between Conmebol-AFC, Concacaf-OFC and the European key that has Wales waiting for the winner of Scotland-Ukraine.