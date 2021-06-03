He was already with the consoles in the Bombonera when Lionel Scaloni’s team beat Ecuador 1-0 in their debut for the South American Qualifiers last year. They were also against Paraguay. And on the return of the qualifying competition to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, he will be present once again. “Atmospheres”, the virtual fans of the Argentina National Team will be in the Madre de Cities de Santiago del Estero to cheer on the Argentine team in this Thursday night’s match against Chile.

“Atmospheres” is a sound system that replicates the fans with their songs, whistles and celebrations live on the court, after a process of sound and technology classification. The project was born when the pandemic was already hitting the world and one of its creators was Pablo Rondino, who now remained in charge of the company. Rondino is a producer of international shows who, due to the global crisis brought by the coronavirus, especially in his field, had lost his job. And the idea deepened during the quarantine.

“When we set out to be the virtual fan in football, we actually started to think about all those people who follow their teams and that in this pandemic they can only do it through the media. Fundamentally we think about it, we feel it and we live it as soccer fans. While it is true that development is highly technological, ultimately when I’m in front of the console I’m one more fan with all the emotion that that means, “says Rodino in dialogue with Clarion.

The debut of “Atmospheres” was for the Copa Libertadores. On September 17 he was present at the Cilindro de Avellaneda for the match that Racing lost to Nacional de Montevideo. And then he came with the call of the AFA to “encourage” the National Team.

The production of Atmospheres in the Mother of Cities of Santiago del Estero. Photo: Atmospheres Producciones.

After the good experiences and repercussions that they had last year in the Bombonera, Rondino arrived in Santiago del Estero with the idea of ​​transmitting the same aura and that the feeling that they are being encouraged passes through the bodies of the players.

It is that the secret of this success passes through there. In putting a crowd to sound in a completely empty giant stadium as if it were present and ensuring that the Argentine players do not feel alone. For this, the search is on trying to get the breath of the people to reach the heart of the national football team.



The console was fully operational last year at the Bombonera. Photo: Atmospheres Producciones.

“Atmospheres” is an innovative sound system that replicates the atmosphere of a football match with an audience in an empty stadium. Through the best technology and an artisanal selection process of audios and direct sounds from the court, ambient and incidental sounds and the most common expressions of the host club’s public are processed, to then be classified and transformed into the virtual voice of the fans , who must see their teams from the new normal.

The artisanal touch so that so much technology has the heart of a fan is the “AJ”, that is to say an “Atmosphere Jockey”, which makes the luck of the DJ of songs, whistles and permanent breath always from the sensation of the local fans and who are in court.

Atmospheres in numbers

• Amount of audios listened to / processed: more than 200

• Amount of total audios mastered: 128

• Amount of audios used in a match: Between 40 and 50

• Number of people who carry out the installation on the playing field: From 4 to 6 technicians

• Number of speakers used per game: From 12 to 30 (depending on the surface to be covered)

• Number of watts: 148,000 watts (30 speakers)

• Number of meters of laying cable: 200 (three-phase)

• Number of meters of laying cable: 500 (single phase)

• Number of meters of sound cables: 640

• Number of computers involved: 12

• Number of audios of goals for each game: 5 different

• Number of hours of pre-editing per game: 30

