If you haven’t played it yet, these promotions could be a great opportunity to catch up. DOOM Eternal currently discounted by 75% at the price of 9.99 euros. Starfield instead, has received a 33% price reduction and you can add it to your collection for 48.69 euros.

Like every year, on Steam the have started themed sales Quakecon 2024 which offers many games made by Bethesda and id Software at very interesting prices until August 21st.

Also on offer are Fallout, Wolfenstein and The Elder Scrolls

We also find numerous classics, such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition for 9.99 eurosFallout 4 at 7.99 euros and Fallout 3 GOTY at 6.59 euros, Prey at 5.99 euros. Also on promotion are various bundlesuch as the Wolfenstein Alt History Collection (including games from The New Order onwards) at 14.00 euros, the entire Fallout series at 54.40 euros, the Arkane 20th Anniversary Bundle at 21.88 euros and the bundle with all the games in the DOOM series at 33.70 euros.

A fight in DOOM: Eternal

In short, there is something for all tastes and budgets. If you are interested you can access the dedicated page with all the offers on Steam by visiting this address. As mentioned in the opening, the Quakecon 2024 promotions will be valid only until August 21stso if you’re interested in one or more of the games and bundles on offer, you might want to take advantage of them while you can.

In keeping with the event, DOOM + DOOM 2 was released for the occasion, a re-release with many additions and new content, and official mod support for DOOM Eternal was launched.