With a friendly and close-knit population of 3,000, when visiting the medieval village of Much Wenlock in Shropshire – between the west of England and Wales – it’s hard to imagine any connection to the modern Olympic Games, a global phenomenon watched by millions around the world. world.

But it was in this picturesque town in the English Midlands that a local doctor named William Penny Brookes rekindled the Olympic flame in the 19th century.

Inspired by the Ancient Greek Olympic Games, he founded the Wenlock Olympic Society, with the aim of “promoting the moral, physical and intellectual improvement of the inhabitants of the town and neighborhood of Wenlock, and especially of the working classes”, through a emblematic annual contest.

Opening in 1850, the Wenlock Olympic Games quickly drew thousands of spectators and competitors from as far away as London and Liverpool (though there was always at least one “locals only” activity to keep the district’s residents happy).

To this day, the games continue to be held, albeit with a more conventional repertoire.

In addition to the typical country sports and athletics, the early games featured eclectic crowd-pleasing events such as a blindfolded wheelbarrow race or an “older women’s race” to win a pound of tea.

A regional celebrity

The most popular and exciting of all was the “Tilting at the Ring”, which, according to Emma-Kate Lanyon, Shropshire County’s head of collections and curatorial services, “required great skill and horsemanship as (the competitors) galloped towards a suspended ring the size of an old penny, with spear in hand”, and with the mission of unhooking it.

“The winner became a kind of regional celebrity,” he adds.

But how did you get from this exuberant regional event to the international Olympic Games?

The 2 kilometer Much Wenlock Olympic Trail tells the story, winding through a quintessential English town center from its starting point at the Museum and Visitor Information Centre.

Along streets lined with flower displays and family-run businesses, Wenlock mixes limestone cottages with stately brick Georgian houses and wooden marvels like the Tudor Guildhall, a monument that once housed a courtroom and whose open space on the ground floor – formerly a butter market – still features a whipping post and handcuffs for the unfortunate criminals of the day.

“They didn’t play in those days!” joked a passerby.

The markets in Much Wenlock still stand, including the Corn Exchange (now home to the public library and named for the corn markets that once took place between its arches) where you can find the second marker of bronze of the Olympic Trail.

It was right here that Brookes established the Wenlock Olympic Society, one of his many efforts to promote physical well-being, including his petition to make physical education compulsory in schools across the country, which was successful.

Brookes died 4 months before the first Games

A plaque on the wall also highlights a selection of improvements to the city that the industrious philanthropist helped facilitate, from the building of the railways to the renovation of the Tudor Guildhall.

Perhaps the next most revealing stop on the trail is the Raven Hotel, now home to an award-winning restaurant for its recipes.

In 1890, after visiting the Wenlock Olympic Games and hearing about Brookes’s dream of hosting an international Olympic Games in Greece again – despite unsuccessful efforts to persuade the government in Athens – it was here that educator and historian Pierre Fredy de Coubertin gave a speech where he expressed his affinity for the ideals of the doctor.

The young Frenchman became a co-founder of the International Olympic Committee in 1894 and the first event of the Summer Olympic Games was held in the Greek capital in April 1896, sadly four months after Brookes died at the age of 86.

Brookes’s grave in the grounds of Much Wenlock Parish Church, poignantly just opposite his birthplace, is a tragic reminder that he outlived four of his five children.

It is a poignant place, on a path that would otherwise be adorned with themed plaques and sculptures that paint a vivid picture of Wenlock’s Olympic Games history, from the splendor that once saw gang-led marches parade through the streets. decorated, even the Society’s first honorary member, Petros Velessarios, winner of a 1,400-yard race in Athens for which he received 281 drachmas and an olive wreath.

The trail ends as it begins, at the Much Wenlock Museum and Visitor Information Centre, where resources include printed trail brochures for adults and children.

Charmingly described by Emma-Kate Lanyon as a “little museum with big stories to tell”, it traces the city’s Olympic history through sports veterans, royal visits and carnivals.

Geological and archaeological exhibits are also on display, such as two beautiful Romanesque basin panels from the former Wenlock Monastery, as are several cups awarded to champion Charles Ainsworth at the first Wenlock Olympic Games, which have been added to the museum’s collection since its inception. renovation in 2012.

This was, of course, the year that the Olympic Games returned to London, making Much Wenlock’s heritage celebrated around the world.

Global sales of Wenlock, the strange but endearing one-eyed mascot of the London Games, totaled nine million, and images of the city’s 2012 Olympic torch relay were seen everywhere from China to Mexico.

Honoring what was started some 170 years ago

At the same time, a special version of the Wenlock Olympic Games was organized in which 2,385 competitors between the ages of eight and 80 participated, including four young Brazilian athletes aspiring to compete in Rio 2016.

It was a proud moment for the locals, who — Mac Bardsley, the Wenlock Olympic Society’s press and public relations secretary — told me feel a “historic responsibility” to honor what Brookes started some 170 years ago for the benefit of their community.

The city’s annual July Games remain a highlight of the calendar.

They involve adults and children alike and typically host some 13 sports ranging from athletics to archery, while annual additions include a challenging autumn run at nearby Wenlock Edge and a live Arts Festival. in March.

The inclusion of the arts is another tradition started by Brookes, who also established a lending library and various classes (including botany and music) in his quest to improve people’s minds and bodies.

Although Brookes’ legacy remains relatively unknown beyond the city, global engagement has grown exponentially since 2012.

Committee members for the Tokyo Games visited Much Wenlock in 2014 as part of their preparations.

There have also been exhibitions as far away as Norway and Qatar, and those who have recently contacted Olympic Society Wenlock archivist Chris Cannon include a Greek classicist and a Shanghai journalist, which has promoted a new digital archive that can be accessed from anywhere in the world.

However, for those who want to visit Shropshire and discover the history first hand, the county has a wealth of rewarding experiences beyond Much Wenlock.

As Shropshire County Treasury and Tourism Officer Andrea Fox told me: “Being on the border between Wales and the English Midlands, (it has) an ancient and turbulent history marked by its many prehistoric hillforts and medieval castles and offers visitors a unique mix of natural and social heritage.

It is often unfairly overlooked by tourists, preferring points further south or north. But it’s a bucolic picturesque county, the Shropshire Hills – which cover almost a quarter of the region – make up an area of ​​outstanding natural beauty.

Walking routes such as the Shropshire Way and Offa’s Dyke Path crisscross this landscape, which Fox notes has inspired many, from “the county’s most famous son, Charles Darwin, to writers and poets like Mary Webb and Wilfred Owen,” not to mention to geologist Roderick Murchison, whose research on the Wenlock Edge helped develop early Paleozoic rock sequencing and, ultimately, the modern geologic timescale.

Brookes may not be able to compete with Darwin as Shropshire’s “most famous son”.

Nonetheless, the global legacy that was inspired by this “hidden” Olympic birthplace is likely to continue for decades to come.

