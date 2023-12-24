Yesterday, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani, received His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor, who is visiting Doha.

During the meeting, His Highness and the Qatari Prime Minister discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries, and ways to enhance their cooperation and joint work for the good of their brotherly peoples and to achieve their common interests. They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest, and exchanged views on them.