The former national soccer player, Khalid Salman, raised fears for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community during the World Cup that will begin in the coming weeks. In an interview with the German television channel ZDF, he stated that homosexuality is “illegal” and that it is the product of “mental damage”. The German Interior Minister reacted by labeling his words “terrible”.

The World Cup that is about to be held in Qatar is being viewed sideways from the beginning due to human rights violations -mainly of the workers during the construction of the stadiums- and due to the current concern about how people will be received and treated LBBTQ+ in an ultra-conservative country with restrictive laws.

Despite calls for a boycott promoted by human rights protection organizations, the holding of the World Cup was never in doubt and in recent months, the country’s authorities have assured that they will ensure the well-being of the fans who attend. .

However, fears refloated this Tuesday, November 8, after Qatar’s ambassador to the World Cup, Khalid Salman, classified homosexuality as “mental damage.”

The former Qatari player added in the interview with the German public television network ZDF that those visitors who arrive in the Middle Eastern country must “accept the rules.” “Homosexuality here is ‘haram’ (a term equivalent to illegal),” he remarked.

“I am not a strict Muslim, but it is ‘haram’ because it is mental damage,” he added. Instantly, the conversation was interrupted by Qatari officials who were present.

From FIFA or the organizing country of the contest they have not responded to queries about Salman’s statements. However, who did react was the German Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser.

Khalid Salman, ambassador of the Qatar World Cup, on homosexuality: “They have to accept our rules here. Homosexuals are haram and mentally damaged” pic.twitter.com/OjJBDFW6XP — Wall Street Wolverine (@wallstwolverine) November 8, 2022



“Obviously these comments are terrible,” emphasized the German official, who was in Doha last week and where she received security guarantees for World Cup visitors from her Qatari counterpart and the country’s prime minister.

The international community is concerned about the treatment of LGBTQ+ people, women and possible racist or anti-Semitic attacks.

However, Faeser clarified that there were no “new indications” from the Qatari premier about the security promises made days ago.

Faced with protests on Tuesday in front of the FIFA Museum in Zurich, a spokesman for the association said that Qatar “is fully committed to ensuring that everyone can enjoy the tournament in a safe and welcoming environment, including members of the LGBT community. ”.

The small Middle Eastern country, the first in the region to host the biggest event in world football, expects to host more than one million visitors during the competition.

with Reuters