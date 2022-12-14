The implications of ‘Qatargate’ are growing. The plot of corruption and bribery within the European Parliament to influence its economic and political decisions would also spread to Morocco, according to investigation documents published by the German weekly ‘Der Spiegel’. The papers in question would point to the former MEP Antonio Panzeri, who would have accepted money from both Qatar and Rabat to intervene in some policies.

Apparently, according to these same documents, two members of Panzeri’s family – who remains under arrest, as well as three other defendants – would have helped transport the “gifts” that the MEP received through the Moroccan ambassador of a country from the East of the European Union. Precisely, in recent days the Italian Police have arrested the politician’s wife and daughter, accused of knowing about Panzeri’s illegal business, which the Belgian media considers the leader of this plot.

But the arrest that has attracted the most attention has been that of one of the vice-presidents of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, and the highest-ranking implicated in the plot. She was supposed to appear before the judge today, like the other three arrested, but she couldn’t because of a strike in the prison where she is. She will finally appear on December 22 and she will remain detained until then.

Her lawyer, Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, advanced in Athens that the vice president will defend her “innocence” before the judge. He assured that Kaili “has no relation to the money found at her home (…) she did not know of her existence.” “Only her partner”, Francesco Giorgi – with whom she lived and who is also charged – can “give answers about the existence of this money,” she declared. In the apartment they shared, bags full of bills worth about 150,000 euros in cash were found. In addition, Kaili’s father was located shortly after the search with a suitcase containing about 600,000 euros.

Preventive prison



The other three defendants did appear before the judge yesterday, who confirmed the preventive detention for Panzeri and Giorgi, as well as the probation (through an electronic bracelet) for Nicolò A. Figá-Talamanca, according to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office. Of course, they may appeal this decision within the next 24 hours and appear before the Court of Appeals in Brussels within fifteen days.

Meanwhile, the European Parliament is still in the eye of the hurricane and the plenary session, meeting these days in Strasbourg, tries to clear the name of the institution. All the political groups agreed yesterday to a resolution to prohibit the access of Qatari representatives to the European Parliament until the ongoing judicial investigation is concluded. In the same text, which will be voted on tomorrow, the need to increase the transparency and accountability of the European institutions is mentioned.

The political groups also ask that the work related to the legislative files related to Qatar be stopped, in particular that of the liberalization of visas, which was to be discussed in the current plenary session. The MEPs propose extending the European transparency register to representatives of third countries and reinforcing this mechanism to make it more effective.

Suspicions in Brussels



As more information about the plot is known, suspicions grow inside and outside the Eurochamber. Several MEPs this week called for an investigation into the vice-president of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, who has praised progress on Qatar’s labor rights on several occasions and attended the opening of the World Cup in Doha. «I have received gifts from Qatar: a soccer ball, promotional material for the championship and a box of chocolates. I gave them all to the driver who took me to the stadium,” said the commissioner when asked by journalists.

Anyone who has spoken in favor of Qatar in the last year is likely to be involved in the controversy. Among them is the Spanish MEP José Ramón Bauzá, from Ciudadanos, who chairs the Qatar-European Union Friendship Group. The Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, denies, however, that any Spanish politician is being investigated “neither close nor far” within the framework of ‘Qatargate’.