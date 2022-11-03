Friday, November 4, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The Qatar World Cup already has a champion for ‘The Simpsons’: will they be right again?

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 3, 2022
in Sports
0


close

simpsons, world

The popular series has already launched its coin. This will be the champion, according to the ‘oracle’ of the fans.

It has become a routine for some fans to find predictions in old episodes of The Simpsons of events happening in the present.

See also  The Simpsons: Skinner and the Overseer Meme is now a free graphic adventure

The most recent has to do with the event of the year, the World Cup in Qatar that will begin on November 20.

At least that is how the fans of the series see it, who assure that according to the production this will be the next champion.

(You can read: ‘The Simpsons’: the most accurate ‘predictions’ of the iconic series).

The world champion, according to The Simpsons

The 1982 World Cup was played in Spain between June 13 and July 11.

In the 2014 Cup, the series supposedly ‘predicted’ Neymar’s injury, which actually occurred after a clash with Colombian Camilo Zuñiga.

Now, the “prediction” of the series would have occurred in that same chapter 16 of season 25.

In said recording, they made reference to a world final in which Brazil and Spain disputed the title.

That game was won by Brazil. Therefore, the fans assure, the ‘canarinho’ team would be the champion according to the series.

See also  Sampdoria-Juventus, three Sampdoria victories at Ferraris since 2013

TIME

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Qatar #World #Cup #champion #Simpsons

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The Bank of England approves the biggest interest rate hike in 30 years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended