The Qatar World Cup already has a champion for ‘The Simpsons’: will they be right again?

It has become a routine for some fans to find predictions in old episodes of The Simpsons of events happening in the present.

The most recent has to do with the event of the year, the World Cup in Qatar that will begin on November 20.

At least that is how the fans of the series see it, who assure that according to the production this will be the next champion.

The world champion, according to The Simpsons

The 1982 World Cup was played in Spain between June 13 and July 11.

In the 2014 Cup, the series supposedly ‘predicted’ Neymar’s injury, which actually occurred after a clash with Colombian Camilo Zuñiga.

Now, the “prediction” of the series would have occurred in that same chapter 16 of season 25.

In said recording, they made reference to a world final in which Brazil and Spain disputed the title.

That game was won by Brazil. Therefore, the fans assure, the ‘canarinho’ team would be the champion according to the series.

