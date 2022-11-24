The World Cup witnessed the fourth match, with a score of 0-0, on Thursday, between Uruguay and South Korea. This match was preceded by 3 “negative” meetings, namely Mexico and Poland, Denmark and Tunisia, and Morocco and Croatia.

According to the negative score so far, it seems that the 2022 World Cup is on its way to breaking the record for the number of negative draws in the history of the World Cup.

The number 7 matches with a negative draw is the record in one version, and it was witnessed in 4 World Cup versions, which are 1982 in Spain, 2006 in Germany, 2010 in South Africa, and 2014 in Brazil.

The current version may exceed that number, especially since it recorded 4 negative draws in the first round only.

It is noteworthy that the 2018 edition in Russia witnessed only one goalless draw, between Denmark and France.