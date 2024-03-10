1.40pm – Green light for the Warm Up of the Qatar GP – Riders on track straight away, double Medium tire for everyone.

1.30pm – Everything is ready in Lusail for the ten minute MotoGP Warm Up, just a quick test before the grand prix scheduled for 6pm Italian time. Conditions obviously different from those that the riders will find in a few hours, when night falls on the Qatar track.

MotoGP in Lusail: it's race day

Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and enjoy reading the textual chronicle of Warm Up and the Qatar Grand Prix of the MotoGP classthe inaugural race of the 2024 world championship. The last stage of the premier class format is the traditional Sunday race, which will start at 6:00 pm Italian time.

A few hours before the classic ten minute Warm Up, scheduled for 1.40pm.

The 11 laps of the Sprint on Saturday saw Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac) win ahead of Brad Binder (KTM) and Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia).

Some useful links:

– The weekend hours: https://www.formulapassion.it/motorsport/motogp/gp-qatar-2024-orari-sky-tv8-programma-televisione-dove-vederla-bagnaia-marquez.

– la guide to MotoGP 2024: https://www.formulapassion.it/motorsport/guide/guida-motogp-2024-calendario-orari-tv-sky-tv8-piloti-team.