The World Cup kicks off in Qatar this Sunday, November 20, a high-stakes event for the small nation that has faced a barrage of criticism and staked its reputation on delivering a trouble-free tournament, the first to be held in the East. Medium and the most expensive ever.

In a show of Gulf solidarity, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was among the political leaders who arrived in Doha ahead of the opening ceremony which will take place in a tent-like stadium at 2:00 p.m.: 40 GMT, before the first match between the hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

The tournament marks a show of force by Qatar on the world stage, after emerging from a three-and-a-half-year boycott by Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies, which ended in 2021. The event also sees the first direct flights between Israel and Qatar, within the framework of the World Cup.

On stage, South Korean singer Jungkook of the pop band BTS will perform a new official tournament song called Dreamers alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune will be among the foreign dignitaries.

Qatar and FIFA hope the focus will turn to the action on the pitch after facing mounting criticism over the rights of foreign workers, the rights of the LGBTIQ+ community and social restrictions. Organizers have denied allegations of bribery for hosting rights.

Qatar has been the subject of intense public scrutiny for the alleged violation of labor rights. AP – Kamran Jebreili

The captains of the Danish and German teams will wear One Love armbands, indicative of the LGBTIQ+ community, according to their leaders, as they prepare to compete in a conservative Muslim state where same-sex relationships are illegal.

Organizers have warned against public displays of affection and alcohol has also been banned from stadiums, while noting that all fans are welcome at the sporting event..

A cost of $220 billion dollars

As some visitors savored their first sips of beer at the launch of the FIFA Fan Festival on Saturday 19 November in central Doha, hundreds of workers, all men, gathered at a sports stadium in an industrial area on the outskirts of the city. city ​​where alcohol was not served. There you can watch the games.

“Of course I didn’t buy a ticket. They are expensive and I should use that money for other things, like sending it home to my family,” Ghanaian security guard Kasim, who has worked in Qatar for four years, told Reuters.

Neville, a 24-year-old Kenyan, and his compatriot Willy, the same age and a Manchester City fan, were hired as security guards during the World Cup. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and definitely worth it,” Neville said.

A man passes before a replica of the trophy of the Football World Cup, before the Al-Rayyan stadium, in Qatar, on November 1, 2022. © Kirill Kudryavtsev, AFP

Qatar, a wealthy gas producer, is the smallest nation to host the biggest soccer event on the planet, staged at a cost of $220 billion, according to official figures. And crowd control will be a key issue during the tournament, with around 1.2 million visitors expected, more than a third of the entire country’s population.

Many of the men who worked hard to prepare the infrastructure of the sports event will watch from the sidelines, without paying stadium prices. Doha has been criticized for its treatment of migrant workers, but is aiming for anti-sweatshop labor reforms.

Employees were putting the finishing touches on the gardens and outdoor sidewalks on Saturday, the eve of the opening, hauling construction material to a site near the National Museum, where fans in Argentina jerseys were among the dozens of people coming together.

With a limited number of hotels in the nation, fans will also travel on daily connecting flights from cities such as the tourist hub of Dubai, as Qatar shares the World Cup development with its neighbours.

“When we went in, it was like a workplace,” said England fan Neil Gahan, at an area in Doha that houses portable fan booths.

The cabins “were not bright,” he said, but there were sports facilities nearby and giant screens. “Yeah, I think it’s going to be okay,” she stressed.

Article adapted from its original in English

with Reuters