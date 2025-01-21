Jacob Chansley, known as the ‘QAnon Shaman’, has been one of those who benefited from the pardon signed by the president of the United States, donald trumpto those involved in the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. That day a mob of supporters of their policies took over the headquarters of the US Legislature against the result of the elections. “Now I’m going to buy some fucking guns. I love this country, God bless America.”Chansley has maintained.

“I just received the news from my lawyer, they have given me a pardon. Thank you, President Trump,” Chansley said on his social media profile, while celebrating that, with the magnate’s return to the White House, “Justice has arrived” again in the country.

“The J6ers (a term used to refer to those involved in the assault on the Capitol) are being released and Justice has arrived. Everything they have done in the dark will come to light“said Chansley, who in November 2021 was sentenced to 41 months in prison.

The US Justice determined that Chansley had not only been “the public face of the Capitol riots”, but also, megaphone in hand, “spurred the crowd to demand the expulsion of the legislators” at the time they were inside the building.