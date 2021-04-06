Station Cerler, in the Aragonese Pyrenees, is immersed in a controversial extension of its tracks, to grow by 23 kilometers towards the Castanesa valley. The initial project, presented before 2008, was accompanied by 5,000 homes, but the neighbors overthrew the urban plan in court, which paralyzed everything. Now, the Aramón company has decided to resume the expansion of the skiable terrain. The Pyrenean Observatory of Climate Change (OPCC) warns that in the last half century the temperature in the Pyrenees has increased more than the world average and that snow days are reduced due to global warming, a situation that will probably worsen in the future. Neighbors and environmentalists denounce that the works will end a virgin valley and believe that the lack of snow will make the plan unfeasible. In fact, climate change was the reason put forward in March by the Ministry of Ecological Transition to order the dismantling of three ski slopes in Navacerrada (Madrid). In Cerler, on the other hand, they go in the opposite direction.

Jordi Cunillera, from the Meteorological Service of Catalonia, has worked on the OPCC’s Climpy Project to characterize the evolution of the climate in the area. “In the last 60 years the average temperature on the southern slope of the Pyrenees has increased by an average of 1.4 degrees, and up to 2 degrees in summer,” he points out. This means that “precipitation in the form of snow will decrease in the coming years, especially at the levels of 1,500 to 2,000 meters, where ski resorts are usually located”, so that “what used to be snow will now be rain ”. In his opinion, “the snow season will be greatly shortened because the number of days a year to ski will continue to decrease.”

In fact, it is something that you have already found to be happening. “At an altitude of 1,500 meters, it has gone from about 80 days with snow on the ground to about 65 days. The number of days with snow at this height has decreased by about 15 days ”. Although there may be variations from one year to another, in the 60s and 70s of the last century there were five or six years with more than 100 days with snow on the ground (at the same elevation) and in the last three decades there have only been two that have overcome this barrier. In addition, there are now years with less than 40 days of snow on the ground, something that had never been observed from the 50s to the 70s.

Ecologist demonstration against the extension of the Cerler station. / PLATFORM IN DEFENSE OF THE MOUNTAINS OF ARAGON

Eva García, coordinator of the Pyrenean Observatory of Climate Change, explains that this increase of two degrees in temperature in half a century is “30% more than the world average.” “There will be more and more variability in snowfall, there will be years that fall more, but also prolonged droughts,” he continues. “Extreme events, such as the storm Filomena, are occurring with increasing frequency. The effects are seen all over the world, but in the mountains they have a greater effect, because they are a more vulnerable environment ”, he adds.

Aramón, 50% owned by the Government of Aragon and Ibercaja, considers that the expansion is viable. “We have been doing snow science studies for the last 20 years in these areas and we have studied the area very well, so that the starting point of the ski lifts is above 1,800 meters. In addition, the orientation of the slopes ensures natural snow until spring, “says a spokeswoman. The first works started in 2019, and are scheduled to continue this summer.

Nevada on the land where the future expansion will be located. / ARAMON CERLER

The company explains that the project, in which they will invest 40 million, is developed with four access lifts from the Cerler station to the Castanesa valley, with which the skiable kilometers will go from 77 to 100. “This will allow a wide range of options. of mountain that goes beyond skiing: mountain skiing, snowshoes … As well as other activities that will promote the seasonal adjustment of tourism and the promotion of activities throughout the year such as shelters in the area, hiking, Nordic walking, etc. ”, he adds . For Aramón, the plan “will provide Montanuy with a new tourist attraction compatible with livestock.”

Doubts about the environmental impact statement

Paco Iturbe, from the Platform in Defense of the Mountains of Aragon (PDMA), which brings together neighbors and environmentalists in the area, criticizes that Aramón has “resurrected” the project. “Justice annulled the urban plan of Montanuy, the town with 17 small nuclei [de unos 200 habitantes en total] located in the Castanesa valley. We understood that with that everything was paralyzed. But now they are back at it, ”he says. Iturbe explains that the environmental impact statement, made in 2010, expired in December of last year and that it would be necessary to approve another. In fact, collected 300 signatures to request a new statement. A spokeswoman for Aramón responds that “the adaptation of the project has all the necessary administrative and environmental permits.”

Cows grazing in the Castanesa valley. / PLATFORM IN DEFENSE OF THE MOUNTAINS OF ARAGON

The residents of the area are divided. Many of them have already sold their lands to Aramon and are waiting for the manna from skiing. Xavi Pellicer, 56, is a spokesperson for the association We want a future Castanesa Valley, which supports the plan. “I know the subject of skiing and how much positive it has brought to the territory and it is the same thing I want for my neighbors,” he says. “This expansion would give the valley a possibility of connection, in addition to better electricity and water connections …”. In his opinion, this economic investment can help alleviate the depopulation suffered by the area.

Luis de la Infanta, a 60-year-old retiree, speaks for residents opposed to the expansion. “Since Aramón arrived and bought land from the neighbors, the valley has become even more depopulated,” he explains by phone from Senú, one of the 17 municipalities that make up Montanuy, from where he has a magnificent view of the area. “The place is a virgin valley, a kind of endless meadow full of green waves, of a peculiar beauty created by extensive cattle ranching. And that is going to break with the ski lifts and the roads, ”he complains.

Since the expansion of Cerler was declared a Plan of General Interest of Aragon (PIGA), an expropriation procedure has been initiated for those residents who do not want to sell their land – although most have already done so. 30 of them have taken the matter to court. “How can people be expropriated to facilitate the activity of a private company?” Says Manuel Badía, spokesman for this group. “The general interest of a highway or a railroad is understood, but in this case not. That is why we have presented an administrative dispute against the need to occupy these farms, we are going to ask the judge if this need is justified, “he adds. They have the support of Ecologists in Action and Rural Nature, who already supported the previous judicial process. Aramón declines to assess the new judicial process. The mayor of Montanuy, Esther Cereza, does not answer the question of whether the municipality prepares a new urban plan to accompany the expansion. The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge does not make any assessment of the project either.

The environmentalist Paco Iturbe denounces that the lack of snow will translate into the need for a lot of artificial snow: “It will take a lot of water and energy to make snow, which will make the project more expensive. Also, that will empty the aquifers. And since chemical components are added to the water, these will affect the land ”. Does it make sense to expand Cerler with this panorama? The five largest environmental organizations in Spain —Amigos de la Tierra, Ecologistas en Acción, Greenpeace, SEO / BirdLife and WWF— they signed a letter in december to denounce that the project goes “against the strategies to combat climate change.” Eva García, from the OPCC, explains it like this: “This type of expansion would have to take into account our research on the evolution of the climate in the Pyrenees and include them in their environmental impact studies. Skiing is going to be one of the most affected by climate change ”.

