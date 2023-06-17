“Che, did you see that field of poppies yesterday? Divine, right?” In the face of this 62-year-old Argentine doctor, one can recognize the sincere hope that he knows that this image crossing Cerdanya at the stroke of a pedal will stay with him for a long time. Here, at the arrival of the Deporvillage Transpyr in Roses, on the promenade parallel to the Mediterranean, there is no talk of watts, effort, misery… Seven days after leaving Saint Jean de Luz, on the French Atlantic coast, we We bathed in the Mediterranean. Little is said here, everyone overwhelmed by the emotions incubated these last 105 kilometers. The goal may not have been here, but in every surprise along the way. Oriol Sallent, the test spokesman, asks hours before, at the start, that we review what we have experienced. And what is lived? Is the mission accomplished? The pleasure of the trip? Breaking the guts in the timed sections? The conversations on a forest track that never ends? The adrenaline of the descents? The oaths in the mud? The pictures of rivers, sumptuous forests, leaping water, immaculate meadows, hills like belvederes, limestone rock and granite, the roe deer crossing a path, the farm lost in time, unwittingly disturbing cows, horses and sheep, the smile of the grandfather who does not understand us, but whom we entertain with our haste and colours, the laughter at the aid stations, the overwhelming loneliness, the landscape that changes day by day, life far from the everyday? No idea, everyone gets what they can and want. But it is clear that crossing the Pyrenees from coast to coast is a fabulous trip that opens our eyes to the tremendous orographic, human and cultural wealth that guards the mountain range. At the foot of the Tourmalet, the water furiously runs along slopes and paths, synonymous with life. In Roses, the drought forces water restrictions and the fantastic Cap de Creus is cared for between cotton wool so that it does not burn. And we are only in June. How to preserve so much beauty, so much life?

Now that we assault mountains and beaches to quench our thirst for vacations, it is worth remembering details such as the one that feeds the Transpyr: for 13 years, in each of the towns where the test is held, the mayor is given a filled bottle of salt, a small tribute to those who traveled the Pyrenean paths not for leisure but for the simple and necessary business of exchanging sea salt for the goods that the mountain shepherds could offer. These routes were called Camí Saliers, in the Occitan language. The detail illustrates the spirit of the organizers: only Francesc Sallent, ideologue and creator of Transpyr could say that he lives on his product. So this is not a business, but a passion fueled by a few and that for a week generates micro-employment for 90 workers, from those responsible for the aid stations to the travel agency that is in charge of accommodating the cyclists passing through the that cover the road junctions, those that open the early morning pedal race and the broom cyclists that only leave our tracks as evidence of passage. But there are also ambulances that permanently accompany the procession, mobile massage services, mechanics, cleaning, assembly of arrivals and departures, photography, attention in the race and many others that I forget. To say that the organization is exemplary is an understatement: it is warm. And that’s something that rubs off on cyclists. There are very few linear races like the Transpyr, because they demand so much logistical effort that those who tried it ended up drifting towards a circular appointment. I landed in this world that I rediscovered 30 years later with enormous suspicions, and yes, even though we are egomaniacs, posh and addicted to having a bad time, in essence I have only seen men and women wanting to treat themselves to something as simple as the unique emotion of discovering the Pyrenees by bicycle, creating for a week a community that advances in perfect synchrony.

A participant of the Transpyr in full descent towards Camprodon. PHOTO ADVENTURE

I was close to participating with a conventional bike, but fortunately Oriol Sallent encouraged me to discover an electric one, because he intuits, or firmly believes, that in the near future many will be encouraged to participate with this type of machine. I’ve suffered? Absolutely. Has it been a walk? Neither. But it has turned out to be the best possible option for my age, fitness level and experience, a decision that has allowed me to really savor what I have experienced and not only go up with relative serenity, but also descend with a minimum level of stress: getting tired going down would have been too much. . Now, with knowledge of the facts, I can say that it is a great invention. And, in addition, it saves cyclist marriages, it allows older parents to ride with their children, it is the dream of many cyclists who retire at the wrong time due to ailments… I am thinking of fleeing to a country without an extradition treaty so that Orbea can never claim their bicycle loan from me .

Every weekend an endless number of cycling events of all kinds are held in our country and there are also many of them over several days: “Are they too many? Maybe so, but that forces us to work harder and adapt to what the participants are asking for. Before, they were asked to compete, and now people are looking to live something different, an adventure, an intimate journey. We always look for unique tours, as a starting point. Electric bikes are getting better, lighter and more similar to the bikes of a lifetime, so we are committed to them and next year we will include gravel, because there is already a willing audience”, explains Oriol.

The runners celebrate their arrival at the end point of the Trans-Pyrenees in Roses this Saturday. PHOTO ADVENTURE

Registration for Transpyr 2024 is already open: 25% of the participants repeat, which is significant if one takes into account that formalizing it costs about 1,300 euros. Tomorrow, Francesc Sallent will begin to request permission to pass, one by one, from the 200 municipalities through which the event passes, he will look for lost paths, paths that will have to be cleaned, hidden ports… The rest, even if we are globetrotters, will reimagine one and the other once lived it And no two stories will be alike.

