The PWC consultant Cobra between 110,000 and 160,000 euros per month for making the reconstruction plan to the Mazón government

The vice president of the Generalitat and Conseller for reconstruction, Francisco José Gan Pampols, awarded PriceWaterhouseCoopers business advisors (PWC) for 2.2 million euros (VAT included) the contract for “advice, technical assistance and consulting for the elaboration of an economic and social recovery plan of the Valencian Community, which includes the diagnosis, planning, planning, implementation, implementation, implementation, implementation, implementation, implementation, implementation, implementation, implementation, implementation, implementation, implementation, implementation, monitor assessment”. The award was made by emergency process, so the consultant has been chosen by finger without public concurrence,

The PSPV and Compromís ask for the Valencian government contracts with PWC for the DANA Reconstruction Plan

Pampols explained shortly after knowing the advanced award by this newspaper that the process was developed through a restricted contest among four consultants, with the “purpose of helping us to write the recovery plan and execution programs.” The consultation ignores the experts of public universities, who have organized specific forums on reconstruction, or the Technicians of the Generalitat.

According to the contract, to which Eldiario.es has had access, the billing will be made making a first payment of 250,000 euros “associated with the cause and effect analysis and foundations of the plan, planned for week 10 of the project”, and a second payment of 275,000 euros “associated with the social and economic recovery plan in the medium and long term, planned for week 18 of the project”.

In addition, the document also establishes several monthly payments. Specifically, “an invoice of 110,000 euros for the services provided in February 2025; five invoices of 160,000 euros for the services provided from March to July 2025; three invoices of 110,000 euros for the services provided from September to November; and an invoice of 50,000 euros for the services provided in December. ”

Regarding the execution period, “the contract will last 10 months from February 10, 2025 until December 9, 2025” and will have the following milestones: “First week of June, presentation of the framework proposal of the Social Economic Recovery Plan for its consideration.” In June and September, “Fine Adjustments to the Framework Proposal” will be executed and in December of this year the “project transfer” will be completed and the services of the consultant who, contacted by this wording, has preferred not to make comments will end.

Compromís was already very critical after knowing the award of the plan to the consultant. In this regard, the deputy spokeswoman for Compromís in the Corts, Isaura Navarro, has criticized that “the contract shows that they have put in the hands of a consultant all the reconstruction, who do not know where to go and have simply privatized the important decisions for the affected people who right now do not know if they live in a safe home.”

Navarro has considered that the contract and the established deadlines “are hollow words, no concrete commitment and makes the role of the vice president remain totally empty of content because he has left everything in the hands of the consultant without even marking guidelines; It is a true scandal that leaves even more in evidence the deficiencies of this Consell of the worst. ”

The Ministry justifies the contract for the lack of structure

The contract includes the relevant emergency statement and the justification of its conclusion. In this sense, the document establishes that “the newly created second vice presidency and Department for economic and social recovery, lacks a basic organizational and administrative structure today and does not have the necessary personal and material means to immediately and with urgently, the fulfillment of the objectives set forth in Decree 3/2025, of January 8, of the Consell, of the Consell, which have been entrusted to it, which has been entrusted to it, which has been entrusted to it, which has been entrusted to it, which has been entrusted to it, which is entrusted to it, which has been entrusted to it A service contract that includes advice, technical assistance and consulting for the elaboration of the economic-social recovery plan of the Valencian Community ”.

In addition, he adds that “the division into lots of the contract does not proceed to incorporate intimately linked and related benefits that, if carried out independently, would make it difficult to execute the contract from a technical point of view, by demanding a unique coordination of the different benefits, which would frustrate compliance with the objectives set.”

Gan Pampols awards two million by finger to the PWC consultant for advising him in the recovery plan after the Dana



The report details the actions to be carried out within the framework of the recovery plan. First, a “diagnosis of the situation” that will include “the analysis and integration of needs and emergency actions that are being carried out, in order to delimit the scope of the plan.” Secondly, “the planning” that will include “the reconstruction actions of the affected areas and of relaunching and transformation of the territory.” Thirdly, “Implementation, monitoring and evaluation” that will include “the actions to provide the plan for the necessary tools to carry out its subsequent implementation, monitoring and evaluation, and that will include the design of a project management office.” And finally, a “communication plan” that will consist in establishing “the communication and information strategy on the level of execution of the plan and the actions that are being carried out.”