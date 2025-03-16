PWC’s economic and business consensus provides that the Spanish economy will continue with its good evolution and will grow 2.3% in 2025, although it warns that exports will be decelerated and the commercial war will have an effect on economic growth, inflation and business results.

This is collected in the Economic and business consensuscorresponding to the first quarter of 2025, which PWC prepares since 1999, from the opinion of a panel of 450 experts, businessmen and managers.

PWC’s economic and business consensus panelists They do not believe that the positive path of the Spanish economy is overbut they don’t expect such high growth figures to be repeated in the coming years.

The majority -a 74% – qualifies as good the current situation and 5% say it is excellent. However, within a year, 58% believe that the situation will be worse, compared to 38% who say it will remain as now.

80% indicate that the year will end a rise that goes from 2% to 2.6%, a calculation that leads to a average of 2.3%still below the forecast of the Bank of Spain.

For respondents, growth can be defolted by exports. 47% believe they will decreasecompared to 43% who maintain that they will remain stable. Another factor that can be harmed by tariffs is competitiveness, one of the “Achilles heels” of the economy.

Respondents consider that geopolitical changes and commercial tensions They will affect some sectors and key activities of the Spanish economy. Specifically, experts estimate that the automotive industry, agri -food and export/import activity will be the most impacted, while tourism will remain alien to the effects of the current international context.

Commercial War

Thus, experts have agreed that the commercial war unleashed Following the arrival of the new Trump administration It will have effects on world economic growth, in the increase in inflation and in a deterioration of business results, although this impact will be moderate.

72% of respondents believe that within a year the tariffs between the US and The rest of the world will have risen selective formthe EU will not have suffered increases of more than 10%, and only 22.4%expect that they have increased significantly, at least 20%.

This will be translated, according to 54%, in a fall in world growth of up to two tenths and, for 77.5%, in an increase in inflation due to the increase in production costs. In addition, almost half (46%) expects them to stop the results of companies.

Experts, entrepreneurs and managers are clear that of this new economic climate there will be no victors -ni USA or China-, and yes a great loser: the European Union, according to 80%.

In fact, respondents doubt the capacity of Europe to stay together against the commercial threats of the Trump administration: 64% believe that the EU will make a common front, but this will not be strong for internal discrepancies, and Only 14.3% say there will be no fissures.

Panelists also believe (81%) that the current geopolitical environment will significantly influence global supply chains that, in the medium term, will tend to comply with production in areas close to companies to minimize risks.

Experts also point to the opening of new trade routes such as the Arctic, the Transafricana or the new Silk route. The encounters hope that instability directly affects the price of energy.

Asked in case geopolitical conflicts can alter their current situation, 45% say that a moderate rise in prices will be arrived, of less than 10%, while 30% estimate that they will remain stable. 15% trust a decrease and 6%, quite the opposite, a strong rise in prices.