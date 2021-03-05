Operators at the Seat factory in Martorell. THE COUNTRY

Shortly before Felipe VI and Pedro Sánchez wrapped up Seat’s electrification plans in Martorell (Barcelona), in Wolfsburg (Germany) the CEO of the Volkswagen brand, Ralf Brandstätter, announced the acceleration of the launch of a new small electric vehicle, initially planned for 2027 and which will finally be commercialized in 2025 on a calendar spurred by the new emission conditions imposed by the European Union. It is the same year for which Seat plans to launch its six months ago, whose platform must be shared by many of the group’s brands, so that there is a fully electric version for the current Polo (Volkswagen), Ibiza (Seat ), or Fabia (Skoda), whatever name they end up receiving.

Brandstätter did not give clues as to where that 20,000 euro car will be manufactured, called to be a popular (and less profitable) vehicle, waiting for the German consortium to finalize its investment plan for the cars later this year. coming years and the assignments of vehicles to the different plants of the group. Although it is still very incomplete, the pieces of the puzzle of Seat begin to offer a picture of its future. And they go far beyond the electric cars that can be produced in Martorell or the first battery factory to be launched in Spain, designed precisely by and for Seat and its sister factory in Pamplona, ​​Volkswagen.

The company chaired by Wayne Griffiths has been working for months on a project that covers the entire value chain involved in the development and production of electric vehicles in a competitive way from top to bottom. The start of the route is in Extremadura, which has a lithium reserve in its subsoil that is envied in Europe. The intention so that this community is not left alone with mining exploitation is to create a cathode factory, which industry sources believe could employ hundreds of workers and generate an investment of about 400 million euros.

The mineral coming out of these facilities would go to the battery factory, which should be closer to the final production centers. Obtaining this investment is the one that has managed to gather the most candidatures at the tables of the Ministry of Industry: around thirty distributed throughout the Spanish territory, although it has not yet been decided where it will end up being implanted. The Barcelona Free Trade Zone starts with an advantage in this race, having the need to cover the job losses that the closure of its factory will leave and have the 550,000 square meters required by the new facilities. And Catalonia would have another candidacy: an area near the Tarragona petrochemical plant.

Parts, data and money

The battery factory is the one with the largest number of parts on the tablecloth. The Government will be financially involved – the entry of other administrations is not ruled out – in a consortium in which it will participate directly together with Seat, Volkswagen Group and Iberdrola. The enigma about the manufacturer of the cells remains to be solved (some types of battery that once combined end up forming the battery), although South Korean LG Chem, current supplier to the German consortium, is one of the candidates. The initial idea would be to start with a plant with a capacity of 20 gigawatts, but with the option of being able to expand it to almost double in the event of a demand surge once the demand for electric vehicles is launched.

Once the cells are ready, each factory should have a nearby center where these cells will be assembled to convert them into batteries with the characteristics that each vehicle may require.

This consortium, like the manufacture of the electric vehicle, will be part of a bid to attract economic funds from the European Union through a Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PERTE), for which the Government will have to create a call and the EU approve it. But this manifesto of interest led by Josep Maria Recasens (SEAT’s strategy director and project architect) and the Government has followed with great involvement, brings together more substantive issues and sectors.

Seat announced yesterday that to transform the chain of online suppliers of what the electric vehicle requires – which will force the impact on smaller companies – in the tractor project it has prepared will be Gestamp and Antolín, the two largest in the auxiliary automotive industry in Spain. Likewise, it has made a commitment with Telefónica so that it is in charge of the services related to the increasing digitization of mobility services and CaixaBank will be able to play another role in the new renting or subscription models to which the industry will be forced during the next decade in its goal of going from being a mere manufacturer to a mobility services operator. The cost of this entire project will be high and will end up occupying more than one piece of the puzzle.