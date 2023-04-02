The peace negotiations between the government of Gustavo Petro and the ELN are going through a moment that, to put it mildly, we can classify as a profound crisis.

The fuze that has caused this crisis to explode was the infamous murder by the ELN of nine soldiers who were not fighting the guerrillas, but were sleeping after their usual tasks consisting of taking care of the Caño Limón pipeline that carries crude oil from the wells located in the department of Arauca to the maritime export facilities, located in the department of Sucre.

But beyond this episode that shook public opinion this week, there are, naturally, many other factors that cloud the future of negotiations with this armed group. Negotiations that after a four-year hiatus during the Duque government have resumed in the Petro administration.

The government seems to have, first of all, a weak and soft attitude against this guerrilla up in arms, one of the last to survive in Latin America. The agenda itself -or agenda to develop during the negotiations- that was agreed upon in the second round of negotiations and concluded in Mexico City a few days ago, has been criticized by many observers.

They judge it to be vague and, above all, written in such a way that it would seem to give the ELN the possibility of negotiating a true change of model to the economic and social structure in Colombia (if it is ever possible to sign peace agreements with this guerrilla). Nor is the agenda clear on how and when the demobilization and delivery of weapons of the ELN will take place when the negotiations are concluded.

President Santos, in the negotiations with this armed group that he led, always said that there were “red lines” that could not be crossed at any time. And one of those red lines was the Constitution and the economic model of Colombia, which is largely enshrined in the 1991 political letter.

The current government has said the opposite: that there will be no red lines in these peace talks, and that there are no off-limits issues. In fact, a few days ago, President Petro himself, in a meeting held with Antioquia businessmen and leaders grouped in “Pro-Antioquia”, affirmed that he was willing to negotiate the “Colombian economic model”. And that it had been a mistake by Juan Manuel Santos to reject that alternative, when he affirmed that around the “economic model” there was an impassable red line.

This, naturally, has created perplexity in Colombia.

A contributor to El País reported a few days ago that when the agenda was being discussed in Mexico, the ELN had opposed the expression “Social State of Law” appearing in the text of the agenda, which is precisely how the Constitution calls the organization of the entire Colombian institutional framework. But the government delegation ended up accepting this imposition of the guerrilla group. Bad augury.

Another serious reason for disagreement with the ELN: that this group does not recognize the obligation to respect International Humanitarian Law even before, even, signing a ceasefire and hostilities.

The ELN forgets that since the Geneva protocols agreed in 1949 when the Second World War ended, it was enshrined (protocols two and three), that any group up in arms, from the moment it sits down to negotiate with a legitimate government, it has the duty to respect IHL, that is, not mistreat or terrorize the non-combatant civilian population.

The ELN does not respect this postulate and one of its leaders, Antonio García, recently said on Twitter – a word more word less – that as long as a bilateral ceasefire agreement was not signed, this group up in arms could do anything. Which is, of course, unacceptable. And also justified reason for rejection by public opinion and Colombian civil society that increasingly views the ELN with more detachment and repudiation.

What’s next? Naturally, the priority is to sign a ceasefire and hostilities soon, so that the negotiations that continue on the motley agreed agenda can proceed at least calmly and civilly.

In the last hours, it has been insisted that when the new round of negotiations begins in Havana next month (because it should be known that these negotiations are spinning like gypsy tents from headquarters to headquarters: they were already in Caracas, then in Mexico, and now they continue to Cuba), the first thing that the government should say to the ELN with all the letters is the following: NO other item on the agenda will be negotiated until it is implemented, duly supervised and monitored with the corresponding protocols, a ceasefire solid and credible.

That ceasefire and hostilities does not exist today, nor has it existed since the Petro administration began, despite the fact that the Colombian president announced on December 31, 2022 that it was ready. The ELN immediately responded with a cold water bucket reiterating that they had not agreed to any ceasefire with this government.

After the murder of the nine soldiers in Catatumbo last Wednesday, the Petro government called an emergency meeting on Friday with its entire negotiating team, in which the great conclusion was to ask the ELN the following question: Do you, with facts? Reprehensible, such as the murder of these young soldiers that occurred in the Catatumbo region, do they think they are showing peace, or do they simply want to become strong at the negotiating table? The ELN now has the floor.

* Head of the government team in the peace negotiations with the ELN during the government of Juan Manuel Santos.

