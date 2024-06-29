A decade before Chilean Nicanor Parra died in the summer of 2018, at the age of 103, he granted power of attorney by public deed to his daughter Colombina Parra Tuca, a musical composer and the fifth of his six heirs, to establish a foundation dedicated to preserving his legacy after his death. With that idea in mind, the poet wrote his will in 2017, in which he named the youngest of his daughters as executor and beneficiary of 58.3% of the inheritance. Just a few months after the death of one of the most important writers in Latin America in the 20th century, the Nicanor Parra Foundation was established. The two children who live outside of Chile, Alberto and Catalina Parra Troncoso, however, opposed its creation and began a legal battle against their four siblings to annul their father’s will, accusing that his faculties were diminished when he wrote his last will.

In 1969, the year that Parra won the National Literature Prize, he published the compendium Rough Work (Editorial Universitaria), which included a poem entitled Latest Instructions. The work, as its name indicates, is a list of orders to be carried out at the author’s funeral. “Let the will of the dead be fulfilled,” read one verse. And that was a bit of what the six years of lawsuits, litigation and complex negotiations of the Parra clan consisted of. Alberto and Catalina, represented by Andrés Cabello, wanted to resolve the succession in a common and ordinary way. The other children –Francisca Parra Troncoso, Juan de Dios Barraco Parra Tuca, Nicanor Chamaco Parra Muñoz, and Colombina–, advised by lawyer Luis Valentín Ferrada, sought to make the division considering the cultural and patrimonial legacy of the artist.

The poet’s five properties were at issue: the house in Isla Negra and Las Cruces, in the Valparaíso Region, and those in Huechuraba, Peñalolén and La Reina, in the Chilean capital. That, added to the bank values, amounted to a net worth of 3.4 billion pesos (about 3.5 million dollars). Colombina acted as executor for a year and, in March 2019, the 24th Civil Court of Santiago appointed a provisional administrator to manage the inheritance, the lawyer José Alfredo Rojas.

People pay tribute to Nicanor Parra in the Santiago cathedral, on January 24, 2018. Luis Hidalgo (AP)

At the end of last May, the dispute over the will was settled. The Nicanor Parra Foundation will be the owner of assets with cultural and heritage connotations, such as the house in Las Cruces, where Parra lived the last stage of his life, and where he is buried. Also the Queen’s house, which will eventually function as the foundation’s offices, plus a surrounding site of up to 2,000 meters on indefinite loan.

One of the poet’s concerns before dying was to recover his personal notebooks that had been sold in a bad way by one of his relatives. After several years of searching, the team close to Parra managed to rescue a dozen unpublished libertas and another dozen artifacts. Like the copyright, it will go to the foundation.

A series of paintings by Violeta, at the foundation of Nicanor

The foundation, which will be chaired by Colombina, is the first to be awarded the property. Then come the children. The Chilean lawyer and rector of the Diego Portales University, Carlos Peña, one of the directors of the foundation, acted as mediator in the dispute. Now, in the distribution of the assets in particular, which will be by mutual agreement, he will decide, on behalf of both parties, when there is no consensus. In parallel to this process, the reform of the statutes will be carried out, so that the entire family will participate in the issue of the foundation. Peña explains to EL PAIS that each heir receives the same share or hereditary portion and that the properties “will be destined for museums or places of public access.” The formula was unanimous among the heirs, he says, who finally agreed to safeguard Parra’s work and the equal distribution.

When the poet’s sister, the iconic singer-songwriter Violeta Parra, died in 1967, Nicanor acquired a series of paintings, most of them in oil. The Violeta Parra Foundation requested its restitution after the death of the 2012 Cervantes Prize, arguing that they were given to Nicanor for security reasons after the military coup of 1973. The agreement between the brothers stipulates that they remain for the Nicanor Parra Foundation, chaired by Colombina . The political scientist and friend of the poet, Carmen Fariña, will serve as secretary, and Francisca Panchita Parra, the second daughter of the author of Poems and Antipoems, will serve as treasurer. Those who know her describe her as the living portrait of the Parra spirit: intelligent and distant.

Since an agreement was reached, Nicanor’s children have remained absolutely silent. Rector Peña is acting as spokesperson, although it is expected that in the coming weeks the different branches of the Parra family will make a public statement after years of confrontations over one of the most important cultural legacies of Chile, a country of poets.

