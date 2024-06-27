The regular price of Islands of Insight is €29.99 in the basic version and €39.99 in the Deluxe version, but at the moment it is possible to get the game for free. Once added to your library, it will be yours forever. This is not just a simple limited-time trial.

Do you love puzzle games and are looking for a game to have fun in the summer? Then we recommend you take advantage of the current promotion for Islands of Insight which is completely free on Steam .

What Islands of Insight offers

Let’s talk about a Open world puzzle game with MMO elements. We will therefore not be completely alone within the game, but we will be able to see other players exploring in search of puzzles. It should also be underlined that an offline mode has been announced (coming on July 9th) for those who still prefer to experience the adventure in total solitude despite having typically online elements such as daily challenges.

One of the puzzles in Islands of Insight

Islands of Insight offers further 10,000 puzzles of various nature. We can play in first or third person, exploring various regions and unlocking access to subsequent ones. It is a massive game with a positive average rating. The criticisms seem to be aimed above all at a certain technical instability linked to the need to be online, but the offline mode should solve the problem.

We also point out that the possibility of claiming a free copy will only be valid until 7pm today, June 27thso if you are interested in the game we advise you not to wait a single moment and go to Steam at this address.