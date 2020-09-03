It has been a while since the images show that bare-chested Vladimir Putin, riding, swimming with a butterfly, baiting a fishing rod in a river in Siberia or shooting a kalashnikov. The 66-year-old Russian president has changed his studied appearance to the media. That male superhero he is fading to give way to the studied image of a respectable patriarch and adviser. But the Russian leader, who is going through the health crisis due to the coronavirus confined in one of his official residences on the outskirts of Moscow, also looks tired. Sometimes even boring. And quite lonely. For two decades, Vladimir Putin has kept his family out of the public spotlight. A careful political strategy of the Kremlin. Divorced in 2013 from Liudmila Putina (née Shkrebneva), with whom he was married for three decades, the Russian leader has devoted himself even more to cultivating that public image of a man married to Russia; committed only to work. Almost like a missionary.

But what some call the “Putin brand” remains there, stamped on mugs, T-shirts or calendars of the Russian president, on mobile phone cases, on stickers from Telegram. And it still rents you. The mysterious “strongman” – as his spokesman Dmitri Peskov described him – who prevented the total collapse of Russia and ended the turbulent 1990s. “The universal desire to show yourself as a hero is well known. And Putin’s inflexibility and ruthless aggressiveness are interpreted as strengths. In an age of less colorful heads of state, his image suggests epic heroism; while it is an unpleasant way of crushing the less powerful, “says Helena Goscilo, university professor and author of Putin as a celebrity and cultural icon, which points out that once that icon has been set, the Russian leader no longer needs to be perceived as that physically active hero. “Especially given his age,” he comments by email.

Analyst Tatyana Stanovaya proposes a sparkling metaphor: “In the early 2000s Putin was depicted as an athlete who spent hours in the gym, a world champion. He appeared as a strong person, who handled and solved many problems, who was wrapped up in details. Later, the gym athlete became a coach, stopped exercising every day and counted on his team to do the job; took distance. In 2014, after [que Rusisa se anexionase] Crimea picked up speed again. Now the coach has become a businessman, the owner of the sports club, who does not follow things closely but focuses on financial matters and results ”.

The Kremlin already tried, without much success, to build that image of patriarch-adviser in 2017, when Putin had to face other presidential elections. Now that evolution can be something more natural. Although both Stanovaya and Goscilo believe that it has a lot to do with their plans to perpetuate themselves in power through a constitutional reform that is already underway, and which only lacks the definitive response from the Russians in the form of a popular consultation. A maneuver that has been disrupted by the pandemic.

From time to time Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin skips that distance that he has built and shows some loophole in his personal life. A few months ago he said in an interview that in the early 2000s his security team suggested that he have a double, a lookalike, to replace him in dangerous places. “The idea was put on the table, but I rejected it,” he told the Tass agency about the rumor that had been circulating in the media for years.

It is known that he is eighth dan karate, master sambo – a Russian martial art – and judo, who adores dogs, loves hockey and whenever he can, he plays games involving members of the Government, allies close associates and officials whom you want to test. Who constantly drinks Altai herbal teas, as revealed a few months ago. The Russian press has been rumored for years – albeit veiled – that he has a relationship with former gymnast Alina Kabaeba. She has two adult daughters and two grandchildren.

And a little more. The Kremlin has constantly insisted that Putin has no time for private life. “His life is in no way linked to family affairs,” his spokesperson has commented on numerous occasions. “It is his political and human culture, which is also reflected in his years of service in the KGB (the Russian secret services in Soviet times). He believes that it is necessary to completely hide his private life ”, he points out mail Andrei Kolesnikov, veteran analyst and journalist and one of the authors of First person: a startlingly frank self-portrait of Russia’s president Vladimir Putin, a book based on interviews done two decades ago that would probably not be possible today. “And if your daughters do something that may detract from your image, why would you want the public to know? Like Stalin, he is the father of Russia, not of young women! ”Says Goscilo.

Although few, some details of his supposed daughters are already known. Ekaterina Tijónova, 33, will head an artificial intelligence institute at a prestigious Moscow university that is scheduled to open this year. Meanwhile, 35-year-old child endocrine Maria Vorontsova, who has been identified by the media as her eldest daughter, will develop a genetic technologies project and owns part of Russia’s largest private healthcare investment project.

However, neither the Kremlin nor, much less, Putin have recognized that Tijónova and Vorontsova are daughters of the Russian leader. “Sooner or later reality will lead you to admit something,” analyst Stanovaya says by phone. Although he ditch: “It is difficult to imagine now that he will ever talk about his private life. In fact, he seems to see himself as a missionary. He is no longer human, he is part of history ”.