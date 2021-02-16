A neighbor from Seville does the shopping in a supermarket at the end of January. PACO PUENTES

The great leader of supermarkets in Spain, Mercadona, lost market share for the first time in the year of the pandemic, in which purchases in these establishments skyrocketed. In the midst of mobility restrictions, which weighed down on a chain that does not have its stronghold in the vicinity, the traditional neighborhood butcher shops or fishmongers regained ground, halting a fall of several years, the regional and German LIdl, already third in the ranking, maintained their good moment and consumers turned to new avenues, such as electronic commerce, which skyrocketed. Thus, a cake was distributed a little more that was 12.7% larger, due to the closure of the hotel industry, according to the balance of the 2020 distribution of the consulting firm Kantar.

The Valencian chain is the destination of almost a quarter of Spanish spending on mass consumption, but it lost 1.1 points, to 24.5%, compared to the previous year. It is the first time that it cedes quota since at least 2002, when the Kantar historical series begins. According to Florencio García, director of the Retail area at Kantar, a series of factors are aligned to stop the advance of the chain chaired by Juan Roig, which has been growing uninterruptedly for years. The mobility restrictions in the confinement and in the subsequent waves of infections weighed down a chain with limited capillarity – its model is based on large supermarkets without much presence in city centers – since many of its customers had to look for other stores. Also, he closed his channel on-line, which also did not help fidelity. “They tried other things and, after confinement, they returned to Mercadona, but not with the same intensity. This has been noticed especially in the fresco, where it loses 1.2 quota points ”, stated García. “The fresh is what makes you go back to a supermarket and what drives you to do the rest of your purchases, that’s why the chain loses loyalty,” he explained.

In fact, the expert has underlined the importance of the importance of the good year that the specialist or traditional channel, the greengrocer, butcher or fishmonger has had in the performance of Mercadona and others. Both because of its proximity and because of the consumers’ feeling that they should be supported in difficult times, during the de-escalation, the specialist channel puts a stop to a 15-year decline and repeats a market share of 19%, with almost 25% in fresh produce. “Until this year, the growth of modern formats was done at the expense of the traditional one and that has slowed down,” said García.

What he does not dare to predict is whether the store of all life will hold up so well in the coming months, when there will be a price war that has already started and will increase in the coming months. “With the economic crisis derived from the pandemic, many will want to position themselves in price,” explained García, who already detects an increase in promotional activity that, however, is still limited in references and is not perceived at an aggregate level. In any case, it warns that if all the chains get into that war it will be detrimental in the medium term: consumers will stop noticing it if they all do it and it will further erode the chains’ commercial margins, already very short. “Each one must find their model, the price will be important, but it is an option and the industry should not be left alone in one of them,” he said.

That would leave them without space to, for example, grow in online sales, which although it is more expensive is one of the growth levers of the sector. During 2020, it has grown by 62% and already accounts for 2.6% of spending (3.7% if fresh ones are excluded), with peaks of up to 3.1% during confinement. At that time, regional supermarket chains, a purely Spanish phenomenon, took 26% of the market share, benefiting from their close proximity.

Lidl enters the podium

In general, in the year of the pandemic and the closure of the hospitality industry, households spent 12.7% more on mass consumption. They did, of course, visiting stores less frequently (due to restrictions and fear), 2.7% less, but filling their baskets 14.1% more. In this situation, the distribution podium is still led by Mercadona, with a 24.5% share, followed by Carrefour, with 8.4%, which loses three tenths penalized by its hypermarkets, a format that closed the year at rise, but confinement felt fatal. In third place, Lidl with a share of 6.1% (half a point more), managed to displace Dia, who lost six tenths and stayed at 5.8%. For García, its price positioning, the opening of stores (it already has 600) and its commitment to being “a place to make a complete purchase”, adding some assortment of manufacturers’ brands alongside its own, has promoted the German chain. For its part, Dia, despite the growth experienced in confinement due to its capillarity, gives way at the end of the year because it continues to close stores, but García expects that his transformation plan, which is already giving results, will be consolidated.

Looking ahead to 2021, in addition to the price war, García expects the good distribution moment to continue, at least until the second half of the year, when the effect of vaccinations is noticed. Therefore, with reduced visits to stores but for larger baskets, “each shopping occasion is more important” and the chains will have to direct their strategies to something more than price: security, empathy or proximity. “Formulas that do not appeal only to physical proximity, but also to the creation of a bond with the consumer, triumph,” he said.