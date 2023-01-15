The party where National Athletic He was going to wear his new outfit and show his new players on the field, the game against Lima Alliance at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, it was literally watered down.

The pitch was completely flooded, and after waiting an hour for the water to drain, the game had to be postponed. In the end, the two teams agreed and the postponement was a fact.

On their social networks, Atlético Nacional announced that the match against Alianza Lima will be played this Sunday, starting at 11 in the morning, on the same stage. The entry will be made with the same ticket as Saturday.

The game before @ClubALoficial It was postponed due to heavy rain. The match will be played tomorrow Sunday January 15 at 11:00 am. The entrance to the public will be with the same ticket that they used today. We are waiting for you! You can still buy your ticket ➡️ https://t.co/fk0p8EmjBW – National Athletic (@nacionaloficial) January 15, 2023

The new squad and the new Nacional shirt

Earlier, Nacional had presented its squad for 2023, including the team’s reinforcements for this year: Francisco Da Costa (Brazilian striker, from Bolívar from Bolivia), Cristian Zapata (central defender, from San Lorenzo from Argentina), Sergio Mosquera (centre back, Tolima), Juan Felipe Aguirre (centre back, Montevideo Wanderers of Uruguay), Yeiler Góez (midfielder, Pereira) and Jader Gentil (Brazilian creative midfielder, Athlético Paranaense).

Nacional also presented the roster of the women’s team at that event, after signing an agreement with Formas Íntimas, which until last year collaborated with Independiente Medellín. The most outstanding player of the green squad is Daniela Montoya, a figure of the Colombian Women’s National Team.

The greens also showed the public the new team shirt, made by the Nike firm.

The special guests at the ‘Purslane Night’ were the Peruvians César Cueto and Guillermo La Rosa, members of the Nacional team that was crowned champion of the League in 1981.

SPORTS

