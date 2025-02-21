The co -founder and former director of Podemos, Juan Carlos Monedero, has assured that “You have nothing to hide” After being accused of sexual violence. This has spoken purse this Friday in statements to the media, in which he has also referred to the export of adding, Íñigo Errejón, denounced for sexual harassment. “There is no person and a character”he has sustained. A few words that have remembered the letter in which Errejón announced that he left politics. “I have reached the limit of the contradiction between the character and the person,” he wrote in that letter.

This is the first time that the former leader of purple formation is pronounced after being accused of sexual violence. “You know that I have always given my face. There is no person and a character. I have nothing to hide. As soon as all this is clarified, count that I will be there, “said purse.

Sources of Podemos reported Thursday that they separated the co -founder of the party activity When they had knowledge in 2023 testimonies about alleged sexual violence by Monedero. Since the training they have defended having acted “from the first moment” in which they had knowledge of the accusations. However, they have admitted that they did not want to know the version of the accused or investigated the facts.

“We separate Juan Carlos Monedero at the time we had knowledge even though I no longer had any organic position nor had any responsibility in the foundation of Podemos. We did what we had to do and we would do it again, “said the general secretary of the purple formation, Ione Belarra on Friday.

Belarra has also confronted her speed in relation to the behavior of adding in the case of complaints about alleged sexual harassment by former dependent Íñigo Errejón, by launching that “say goodbye to someone with honors is to make parliamentary spokesman and put him in the lists. “





In this way he alluded to that we can, when he was part of the electoral coalition of adding, informed the second vice presidentYolanda Díaz, an accusation against Errejón in the summer of 2023, almost a year after the resignation of this suede testimonies of alleged abuse.

Yolanda Díaz, on the other hand, has avoided responding to the Dardo de Belarra and has limited himself to expressing her “Solidarity with the victims” of purse. “These issues are very serious, we transfer all solidarity with the victims and as I always say, before facts that I am knowing for you, appropriate research is proceeded. Solidarity with the victims and of course investigating everything that is necessary, “said the vice president.