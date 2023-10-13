FT: Zelensky asked NATO for more weapons to attract attention to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky made a surprise appearance at a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels to draw attention to the conflict in Ukraine amid the situation with Israel. With this opinion spoke columnist Ben Hall in an article for the Financial Times (FT).

The journalist revealed the purpose of Zelensky’s speech at NATO and emphasized that he asked countries for more weapons to attract attention to Ukraine. The politician’s demands “underscored Kyiv’s concerns about dwindling support for allies due to resistance from Republicans in Washington and as attention shifts to Israel’s war against Hamas.”

On the evening of October 10, Zelensky arrived on an unannounced visit to Belgium, where a meeting of NATO defense ministers was held on October 11. Previously, he complained that the international community’s attention to the Ukrainian conflict might decrease due to the situation in Israel.