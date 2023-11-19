The purpose of the Yemeni Houthis’ seizure of a ship in the Red Sea explained

Orientalist Suponina linked the Houthis’ seizure of a ship in the Red Sea to Iran

Yemen’s Houthis seized the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea under the influence of Iran, according to Elena Suponina, an expert at the Russian International Affairs Council and orientalist. Their goal is to force Israel to curtail its operation in the Gaza Strip. She explained the actions of the rebels in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

The longer the Israeli operation in the Gaza Strip continues, the greater the global risks, including for the safety of maritime transport. Elena Suponinaorientalist

“The Houthi movement in Yemen considers itself the official representatives of this country, but in reality everything is much more complicated there, there are other forces there. The Houthis represent a serious force for Yemen, and most importantly, they have very close relations with Iran. All this can be seen as a greeting from Tehran and a signal that either the Israelis are winding down their operation in the Gaza Strip, or the risks of a major conflict in the region are increasing again. The Iranians have already realized that the United States wants to avoid such a scenario, so they carry out this kind of injections through their allies,” the orientalist explained.

Elena Suponina does not rule out more radical attacks against Israeli courts. She noted that the Yemeni Houthis are not the most radical group in the Middle East. However, if terrorist groups in the region join them, they will act more harshly, the political scientist is sure.

Yemeni rebels have threatened to attack Israeli civilian ships. The representative of the Ansar Allah movement, Yahya Saria, said that we are talking about everyone who flies under the flag of the Jewish state. He called on other countries not to cooperate with Tel Aviv.

Related materials:

Later it became known that the Houthis seized the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea, with 22 people on board. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Tel Aviv had no connection with the vessel. At the same time, the Israeli side called this “a very serious global event” and blamed Tehran for the incident.

Ansar Allah rebels came to power in Yemen in 2015 as a result of an uprising. The UN does not consider the rebels a legitimate government. They are supported by Iran and the radical Hezbollah, which take the side of the Gaza Strip in the war between Israel and Hamas.