German authorities do not count on concrete results from the trip of Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Russia writes The Financial Times, citing a senior source in the German government.

The informant said that Germany does not expect definite results from the chancellor’s visit to Moscow. “I don’t think we will get any concrete result from this,” he said, noting that “now is not the time to give up.”

In addition, a source in the German government revealed the purpose of Scholz’s visit to Moscow. It is to “better understand what Russia is trying to achieve and try to find out if there are any opportunities to return to direct dialogue” within the OSCE, the Russia-NATO Council or elsewhere. It is noted that the German Chancellor intends to achieve progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements

Earlier, the topics of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Scholz in Moscow became known. Scholz is expected to declare a Russian troop buildup on the border with Ukraine as a threat and call on Putin to de-escalate the crisis.

On February 14, Scholz will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev, and the next day he will travel to Moscow.