Matviychuk: The Armed Forces of Ukraine are hitting the Zaporizhia NPP in order to shift the blame to Russia

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are hitting the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in order to then blame Russia for the damage to the facility. The purpose of the strikes of the Ukrainian army was revealed by military expert Anatoly Matviychuk in a conversation with News.ru.

“I believe the Anglo-Saxons have already advised Zelensky to attack the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. If everything goes wrong, everything will be blamed on Russia. Ukraine seems to be going to defend its blood. I believe that the Zaporizhia NPP is fortified, the defense there is so strong,” Matviychuk said.

According to him, for successful attacks on the Zaporizhia NPP, the Ukrainian military will need to move to the other side of the Dnieper. However, due to a lack of strength and resources, this will be problematic, the expert emphasized.

On June 19, it became known that as a result of an attack by UAF drones, the Luch substation in Energodar was destroyed. On June 21, Ukraine attacked the Raduga substation in Energodar. Representatives of Zaporizhia NPP informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Raduga substation.