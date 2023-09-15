Izvestia named the purpose of Army General Surovikin’s visit to Algeria

Former commander of the Joint Group of Forces in the Special Military Operation (SVO) zone, Sergei Surovikin, arrived in Algeria as part of an intergovernmental meeting. About it report Izvestia with reference to its own source.

“Officially, this is not a military visit, but an intergovernmental meeting during which weapons systems are proposed,” the publication’s interlocutor said.

He clarified that Surovikin is in Algeria without a position as an honored guest. At the meeting, the source added, there are high-ranking officers who themselves used the specified weapons in the Northern Military District zone.

Earlier, blogger Sergei Kolyasnikov published a photo with the military leader and announced General Surovikin’s departure abroad. In the shot, Surovikin is sitting in the hall where the official event is taking place.

The presence of the ex-commander in the Northern Military District zone in Africa became known on September 14. The next day, information appeared that Sergei Surovikin arrived in Algeria as part of a delegation from the Ministry of Defense.